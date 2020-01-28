SKIING
Kristoffersen gets 4th Schladming win — Henrik Kristoffersen overcame a big mistake in his final run to win a men’s World Cup night slalom on Tuesday, strengthening his lead in the overall and discipline standings. The Norwegian hit a gate with his left arm and nearly skied out after a few seconds but recovered from the mishap and charged down the Planai course in an unmatched pace, beating his rivals Alexis Pinturault and Daniel Yule. The Norwegian, who was second after the opening leg, also benefited from mistakes by first-run leader Marco Schwarz. In front of his home crowd of 40,000, Schwarz still completed his run and finished five seconds off the lead, but he was disqualified for the gate error.
Shiffrin to skip World Cup races at Sochi Olympics course — World Cup leader Mikaela Shiffrin is skipping this weekend’s races in Russia in order to get some rest. It’s the second straight year that Shiffrin has opted to skip a return to Sochi and the course used for the 2014 Olympics. Shiffrin is opting out of a downhill on Saturday and a super-G on Sunday despite being second and first, respectively, in the season-long discipline standings. She padded her lead over Federica Brignone by winning twice in three speed races in Bulgaria last weekend.
FOotball
Social media hackers targeting Super Bowl week — The NFL has been dealing with hackers, not someone trying to peek into the league’s records or team playbooks. The hackers apparently attacked social media accounts for the league and the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears. The NFL said Tuesday that its cybersecurity department noticed a breach of a league-related social media account, then discovered “targeted breaches and additional failed attempts” across the league and team accounts. The league told teams to secure their social media accounts to stop further access and alerted the social media platform providers to secure all the accounts.
BASEBALL
House members push to halt minor league contraction — Four members of the House of Representatives introduced a resolution Tuesday urging Major League Baseball not to follow through with its proposal to eliminate 42 current minor league teams. MLB made the proposal last year to the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, the governing body of the minors, during negotiations for a Professional Baseball Agreement to replace the deal that expires after the 2020 season. MLB wants to cut short-season leagues and reduce the number of farm teams each big league club affiliates with. It has proposed replacing the eliminated minor league teams with a not yet defined Dream League, somewhat similar to collegiate summer leagues.
— Bulletin wire reports
