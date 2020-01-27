FOOTBALL
LSU brings back Pelini as defensive coordinator — Reigning national champion LSU is bringing back Bo Pelini as defensive coordinator, the position he held when the Tigers won a national championship in the 2007 season. Pelini, whose hiring was announced by coach Ed Orgeron on Monday, replaces Dave Aranda, who left the Tigers to take over as Baylor’s head coach after LSU’s victory over Clemson in the College Football Playoff final in New Orleans earlier this month. “We are privileged to have one of the top defensive coordinators in all of football in Bo Pelini join our staff,” Orgeron said. “Bo has had some of the best defenses in football during his career and we are looking forward to him bringing his tremendous amount of knowledge and expertise back to LSU.” Pelini has spent the past five years as head coach at Youngstown State, which he coached to the Football Championship Subdivision national title game in 2016. Pelini also spent seven years as Nebraska’s head coach after leaving LSU.
Oklahoma hires DeMarco Murray as RB coach — Oklahoma hired DeMarco Murray as its running backs coach Monday, bringing back the school’s career leader in all-purpose yards, career touchdowns and kickoff return average. Murray starred at Oklahoma during the 2007 -10 seasons. The Sooners won three Big 12 championships during that run. Murray helped the Sooners reach the BCS national championship game after the 2008 season. He had a seven-year NFL career that included three Pro Bowl selections. He rushed for 7,174 yards and 49 touchdowns and racked up 2,165 receiving yards and six more scores as a pro. Murray was the running backs coach at Arizona last season. He replaces Jay Boulware, who left for a coaching job at Texas, his alma mater.
Vikings name Andre Patterson, Adam Zimmer as co-DCs — Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer promoted his son on Monday to help fill a key vacancy on his staff, appointing Adam Zimmer and Andre Patterson as co-defensive coordinators. The Vikings announced their revamped lineup of assistant coaches, which includes two new hires and four internal promotions. Assistant head coach Gary Kubiak, as reported last week by multiple media outlets including The Associated Press, will be the offensive coordinator. He was an offensive adviser in 2019 for offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, who left to be the head coach of the Cleveland Browns. Patterson (defensive line) and Adam Zimmer (linebackers) will continue to direct their respective position groups under Mike Zimmer, one of the league’s top defensive strategists who has called plays on that side of the ball for the bulk of his six-season run in Minnesota.
Browns agree to bring back Andrew Berry as GM — Andrew Berry is coming back to the Browns. This time as the boss. Berry, who left Cleveland’s front office last year to work in Philadelphia, agreed Monday to become the Browns’ new general manager and executive vice president, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. Berry will get a five-year deal, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not made the hiring official. Berry will be just the second black GM currently working in the NFL. Miami’s Chris Grier had been the league’s only minority GM. The 32-year-old Berry re-emerged as the favorite to become Cleveland’s new GM on Friday, when Vikings assistant general manager George Paton removed his name from consideration. Paton spent 13 seasons working with new Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, and it appeared they might be reuniting in Cleveland.
— Bulletin wire reports
