LOCAL BOXING
Redmond youth places 2nd at Silver Gloves — Redmond’s Kevin Ochoa-Limbeck finished second at USA Boxing’s National Silver Gloves tournament this past weekend in Independence, Missouri. It marked the fifth straight year that Ochoa-Limbeck reached the final of the Silver Gloves event. Fighting in the 13-14 age group and the 145-pound weight class, Ochoa-Limbeck defeated Malachi Davis, of New York, in the quarterfinals on Thursday, then beat Tavorian Anderson, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in the semifinals on Friday. On Saturday in the final, he lost a split decision to Marco Romero, the No. 1-ranked junior Olympian in the weight class. Ochoa-Limbeck trains with the Deschutes County Rocks Boxing Club in Bend.
BASKETBALL
Knicks fire president, begin search for replacement — The New York Knicks made a big move before the trade deadline — by getting rid of the guy who would have been making their deals. They fired president Steve Mills on Tuesday, shaking up the front office at an unusual time. General manager Scott Perry will take over control of the basketball operations, with the team announcing that it would begin an immediate search for a new president just two days before the trade deadline.
Service set for members of family who died with Kobe — A public memorial has been announced for three members of a family who died along with Kobe Bryant and others when a helicopter crashed in foggy weather last month outside Los Angeles. The service for Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri, and daughter Alyssa will be held Feb. 10 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Bryant, daughter Gianna and seven other people died Jan. 26 when the helicopter crashed into a hillside outside Los Angeles. A public memorial for the former Lakers superstar and his daughter is expected.
BASEBALL
Hall of Fame voter who snubbed Jeter keeps ballot private — The lone baseball writer who did not vote for Derek Jeter for the Hall of Fame chose to keep his or her ballot private. The Baseball Writers’ Association of America released the ballots of 315 Hall voters on Tuesday, and all public ballots included the longtime New York Yankees captain. Jeter was on 396 of 397 ballots in voting announced Jan. 21, elected along with slugger Larry Walker. They will be inducted into the Hall at Cooperstown on July 26 along with catcher Ted Simmons and late players’ association head Marvin Miller, who were elected by the modern era committee in November. The BBWAA has listed public ballots since 2012.
FOOTBALL
$154.7 million bet on Super Bowl at Nevada books — Gamblers in Nevada wagered $154.7 million on this year’s Super Bowl, an increase from last year but still below the high set in 2018. The Nevada Gaming Control Board released its Super Bowl betting figures on Tuesday. The Nevada totals were the highest in the nation, where 14 states now offer legal sports betting. The 190 sports books there won nearly $18.8 million, for a hold percentage of 12.1%.
— Bulletin staff and wire reports
