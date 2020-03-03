SURFING
Wave of surfers’ support seals Tahiti as 2024 Olympic venue — Surfing events at the 2024 Paris Olympics will be held on the other side of the world in Tahiti — just as the athletes wanted. The International Olympic Committee signed off Tuesday on Paris organizers’ request to send surfing competitions more than 9,000 miles away to the Pacific island instead of using France’s Atlantic coast. Olympic leaders were won over despite IOC President Thomas Bach initially saying last year that he preferred keeping athletes closer to the host city. The competition venue will be the village of Teahupo’o on the southwest coast of the French Polynesian island. Teahupo’o was described by the world surfing body as a “world-renowned reef break ... recognized for its world-class waves.”
— Bulletin wire report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.