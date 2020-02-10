BASEBALL
AP source: MLB considering expanding playoffs to 14 teams — Major League Baseball is considering expanding the playoffs to nearly half the 30 teams and allowing higher-seeded wild-card teams to choose opponents. The playoffs would grow from 10 clubs to 14 under the plan, first reported Monday by the New York Post. There would be four wild cards in each league, up from two. MLB has been looking at several plans. Any proposal would have to be negotiated with the players' association. The current collective bargaining agreement runs through the 2021 season. Only the division winner with the best regular-season record would advance directly to the Division Series under the plan. The two other division winners and wild-card teams would start in a best-of-three round. The division winner with the second-best record would choose its opponent from among the three lowest-seeded wild-card teams. The division winner with the third-best record would then get to pick from among the remaining two wild cards. The top wild card would face whichever team is left over after the division winners make their choices.
Angels GM Eppler: Big trade with Dodgers not happening — The Los Angeles Angels' proposed trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers is officially off. Angels general manager Billy Eppler confirmed Monday he won't be making a widely reported trade, although he didn't specify the deal or the players involved. Multiple media outlets reported the Angels nearly acquired Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson and right-hander Ross Stripling last week in a deal that would have sent infielder Luis Rengifo to the Dodgers. The deal apparently fell apart as a side effect of the Dodgers' lengthy attempts to get outfielder Mookie Betts from the Boston Red Sox in a blockbuster trade. Eppler didn't specify why the Angels' deal with the Dodgers won't be happening.
Boston ultimately reworked the deal to send Betts and David Price to the Dodgers, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Sunday night.
Ex-Blue Jays reliever sues Astros in sign-stealing scandal — Former major league pitcher Mike Bolsinger sued the Houston Astros on Monday, claiming their sign-stealing scheme contributed to a poor relief appearance in August 2017 that essentially ended his big league career. Bolsinger’s suit in Los Angeles County Superior Court seeks unspecified damages for interfering with and harming his career. He’s also asking that the Astros forfeit their nearly $30 million in postseason shares from their 2017 World Series title, with the money going to children’s charities in Los Angeles and a fund for needy retired players.
FOOTBALL
Luke Fickell tells Michigan State he's staying at Cincinnati — Coach Luke Fickell informed Michigan State on Monday that he's decided to stay at Cincinnati, leaving the Spartans to resume their search to find Mark Dantonio's replacement. Fickell has rebuilt Cincinnati into a Top 25 program in his three seasons. Dantonio, who stepped down from the job this month, also coached at Cincinnati. After considering the Michigan State job over the weekend, Fickell announced he was staying because his family is comfortable in Cincinnati.
Browns star Garrett meets with NFL about return — Suspended Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett met Monday with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to discuss his possible reinstatement, a person familiar with the meeting told The Associated Press. Garrett, who was banned indefinitely for ripping off Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph's helmet and hitting him over the head with it during the closing seconds of a Nov. 15 game, discussed his situation with Goodell and other league officials in New York, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the meeting. There is no timetable for Garrett's return. However, he has expressed remorse for his conduct, and his meeting with Goodell was a necessary step in order to get back on the field in 2020.
