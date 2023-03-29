A congressional hearing targeting what one lawmaker called “NIL chaos” in college sports drifted into the consequences of college athletes being deemed employees.
A subcommittee of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce held the first hearing Wednesday related to college sports in the House or Senate in more than two years. The intended focus was name, image and likeness compensation for athletes.
College sports leaders have been asking for a federal law to bring uniform regulation to the way athletes can earn money through sponsorship or endorsement deals.
BASKETBALL
NBA, players still talking as labor deadline looms
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says he’s hopeful that a new collective bargaining agreement between the league and its players can get done by the end of this week.
The league and the National Basketball Players Association are facing a midnight Friday deadline for either side to decide that they will end the current contract on June 30.
That deadline has been extended twice, and Silver said the NBA’s plan is to exercise that option if there is no deal by Friday night.
