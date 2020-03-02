BASKETBALL
Georgia Tech withdraws NCAA appeal, will miss ACC Tournament — Georgia Tech withdrew its appeal of the NCAA postseason ban against its men’s basketball program on Monday and will not play in this month's Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. The school announced Nov. 15 it would appeal a one-year ban on postseason play as well as scholarship reductions and limits on official visits. By accepting the postseason ban this year, Georgia Tech is assured of being eligible to compete in the postseason in the 2020-21 season and beyond. The school is continuing its appeal of limits on official visits connected with home games for two seasons and the reduction of one scholarship each of the next four years. Georgia Tech (15-14, 9-9 ACC) likely would have had to win the March 10-14 ACC tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina, to earn a bid to this year's NCAA tournament. Even so, the school waited as long as possible to accept the ban this year in hopes the NCAA appeal would be successful.
GOLF
Dustin Johnson decides against playing in the Olympics — On the fence about the Olympics at the start of the year, Dustin Johnson decided he won't be going. Johnson's manager said in a text message Monday that the FedEx Cup playoffs hold as much importance to Johnson as chasing a gold medal in Tokyo this summer. Johnson's name was removed from the Olympic golf ranking Monday afternoon. At No. 5 in the world ranking, he currently would have been No. 3 among Americans behind Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas. Countries are allowed a maximum of four players in golf provided they are among the top 15 in the world ranking.
BASEBALL
Chipper Jones joins ESPN lineup as game analyst — Hall of Fame third baseman Chipper Jones has joined the ESPN lineup. The former Atlanta Braves star will work as a major league analyst, primarily on weeknight and holiday games. He'll debut on opening day when San Francisco plays at Dodger Stadium on March 26. Jones worked twice last year as a guest analyst for ESPN. "We were instantly impressed," senior coordinating producer Phil Orlins said in a statement Monday. “He is a charismatic storyteller with an authentic and fun-loving personality.” The 47-year-old Jones hit .303 with 468 home runs and 1,623 RBIs in a 19-year career through 2012.
SLED-DOG RACING
Alaska Airlines drops sponsorship of Iditarod sled dog race — Alaska Airlines confirmed Monday it will drop its sponsorship of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, Alaska’s most famous sporting event. The Seattle-based airline, which got its start in Alaska decades ago, said in a statement that the decision to end sponsorship after this year's race was made as the company transitions to a new corporate giving strategy. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, the most vocal critic of the thousand-mile (1,609-kilometer) sled dog race across Alaska, praised the decision. "When dogs used in the Iditarod aren't being forced to run until their paws bleed and their bodies break down, they're chained alone in the bitter cold," PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said in a statement. "PETA and every kind person opposed to cruelty to dogs is flying high over Alaska Airlines' decision to stop sponsoring the Iditarod." Iditarod CEO Rob Urbach did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
—The Associated Press
