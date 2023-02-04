SKATEBOARDING
Tony Hawk donates to Tyre Nichols Memorial Fund
Skateboard legend Tony Hawk says he will donate half of the proceeds of autographed photos of himself and BMX rider Rick Throne to the memorial fund for Tyre Nichols.
“My proceeds from these will go to the Tyre Nichols Memorial Fund, which includes plans to build a public skatepark in his honor; as our worlds continue to grieve his loss,” Hawk tweeted on Friday. “He was a talented skater among other admirable traits. Let’s keep his legacy alive.”
The photos can be purchased on Thorne's website for $30. Only 1,000 copies will be available for sale.
Half of the proceeds from the autographed photos will go to Nichols' memorial fund "to help his family out, and to build a memorial skate park in his name, honoring his love for skateboarding," according to Thorne's website.
Nichols was a 29-year-old skateboarder, FedEx worker and father to a 4-year-old boy. He died Jan. 10 after police stopped him for what they said was a traffic violation and beat him.
TENNIS
U.S. Davis Cup team sweeps Uzbekistan
The United States swept its way into the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals on Saturday, getting the winning point in a 4-0 victory over Uzbekistan from the doubles team of Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek.
They beat Sergey Fomin and Sanjar Fayziev 6-2, 6-4, after Tommy Paul and Mackenzie McDonald had won singles matches Friday in Tashkent.
Stan Wawrinka punctuated his return to the competition he helped Switzerland win alongside Roger Federer in 2014 by winning the deciding match against Germany. Serbia, France, Britain and Sweden also closed out victories Saturday.
— Bulletin wire reports
