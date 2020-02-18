BASKETBALL
Cavaliers coach John Beilein to step down — First-year coach John Beilein is expected to walk away from the Cavaliers by Wednesday, according to multiple reports. The Cavs and Beilein were in negotiations Tuesday that would allow the two to part ways, The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Jason Lloyd and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported. Beilein signed a contract in May for four years with a one-year team option that carried a salary worth $4 to $4.5 million annually, The Athletic reported. He’s prepared to leave and forfeit $12 million still guaranteed. Associate head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, 40, is expected to succeed Beilein.
FOOTBALL
New mock draft has Herbert as No. 5 pick — The consensus of most mock drafts for months had the Miami Dolphins taking Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the fifth pick in the 2020 NFL draft. However, according to Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft released Tuesday on ESPN, he has the Detroit Lions taking Tagovailoa with the No. 3 pick and the Miami Dolphins selecting Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert at No. 5. “I think they should go with the top quarterback on the board, and that’s Herbert,” Kiper wrote in his mock draft explanation for the Dolphins pick. “I said during the season that he is a maddening evaluation because of his inconsistencies as a thrower, but he is rising after an MVP week at the Senior Bowl. Herbert has the highest ceiling of any of the quarterbacks in this class.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
NCAA moves toward immediate eligibility for transfers — The NCAA took a significant step toward allowing all Division I athletes to transfer one time without sitting out a season of competition. A plan to change the waiver process is expected to be presented to the Division I Council in April. If adopted. Inmany major sports, Division I undergraduate athletes are required to do what the NCAA calls a year-in-residence after transferring, when they can practice with their new teams but not participate in games.
MOTOR SPORTS
Newman awake, speaking after Daytona 500 crash — NASCAR driver Ryan Newman was awake and speaking with family and doctors a day after his horrific crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500. Roush Fenway Racing released an update on its driver Tuesday, about 20 hours after Newman’s car slammed into the wall at nearly 200 mph, flipped, got T-boned by another car, flipped several more times and skidded to a halt in flames. Everyone waited nearly two hours to learn that Newman’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.
— Bulletin wire reports
