MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Twelfth-seeded Petra Kvitova won the Miami Open in her 13th appearance, beating seventh-seeded Elena Rybakina with a marathon tiebreaker in a 7-6 (14), 6-2 victory Saturday.
The 33-year-old Kvitova, 10 years older than her opponent, snapped Rybakina’s 13-match winning streak and halted her bid to win the Sunshine Double (Indian Wells and Miami Open). Kvitova captured her 30th WTA singles title.
Sunday's men’s singles final pits Jannik Sinner against Daniil Medvedev
BASKETBALL
Boston leaves S. Carolina for the WNBA
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina All-American Aliyah Boston is headed to the WNBA.
The Gamecocks' 6-foot-5 forward made it official Saturday, a day after her team's bid for a second straight NCAA Tournament title and undefeated season was ended in a 77-73 loss to Iowa in the national semifinals.
Boston long has been considered the No. 1 overall pick if she chose to go pro. She released a post on social media where she thanked her family, coaches, teammates and South Carolina fans.
Boston was a three-time first-team All-American pick by The Associated Press. She was a two-time Southeastern Conference player of the year and helped the Gamecocks go 131-9 in her four seasons — with just one of those losses at home.
NBA, players reach new labor agreement
The NBA will have labor peace for years to come. The league and its players came to an agreement early Saturday on a new seven-year collective bargaining agreement.
The deal will begin this summer and will last at least through the 2028-29 season. Either side can opt out then; otherwise, the new deal will last through 2029-30.
