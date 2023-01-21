Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis is the nation's leading college basketball scorer. He is closing in on Pete Maravich's NCAA scoring record.
Detroit Mercy’s Davis closing in on Maravich scoring record
University of Detroit Mercy’s Antoine Davis scored a season-high 42 points Saturday and has moved into second place on the NCAA all-time scoring list behind only Pete Maravich.
The mark came in Detroit Mercy’s 89-77 win over IUPUI. Davis has 3,274 points. He passed former Portland State star Freeman Williams, who scored 3,249 points from 1974-78.
Maravich’s total of 3,667 is the last remaining goal.
Davis also had five assists and his eight 3-pointers extended his Division I record to 521, five behind the all-time NCAA mark. Damezi Anderson added a career-high 20 points for Detroit Mercy.
Jlynn Counter had 23 points, five rebounds and 5 assists for the Jaguars.
Three-time series champ Bando dies
Sal Bando, a three-time World Series champion with the Oakland Athletics and former Milwaukee Brewers executive, has died. He was 78.
According to a statement from his family, Bando died Friday night in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. They said the former third baseman lost a battle with cancer that began more than five years ago.
“Sandy, Sal’s wife of 54 years, and sons Sal Jr., Sonny and Stef, send their love to family, friends and fans who mourn the loss of a humble and faithful man,” the family said in the statement.
Bando hit .254 with 242 homers and 1,039 RBIs in 16 seasons with the Athletics and Brewers.
The four-time All-Star, who also starred for Arizona State in college, won three straight titles with the A’s from 1972-74.
Bando spent his last five seasons with Milwaukee, playing on the franchise’s first winning team in 1978 and its first postseason team in 1981.
— Bulletin wire reports
