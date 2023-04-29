The Colorado Avalanche did not comment Friday on either the status of forward Valeri Nichushkin, who has been away from the team for a few days, or on a police report about an incident at the team hotel in Seattle last weekend.
Colorado coach Jared Bednar again said Friday that Nichushkin was away from the team for personal reasons. Nichushkin has not played since Game 2, on April 20, when he scored a goal in Colorado’s 3-2 victory.
Seattle police responded to a crisis call at the Four Seasons Hotel April 22, the afternoon of Game 3. Police said an intoxicated 28-year-old woman was found when team officials were checking on Nichushkin.
BASEBALL
A's set record for starters without a win
Jeurys Familia gave up a one-run lead in the ninth for Oakland and Cincinnati's Jake Fraley hit a broken-bat double to give the Reds a 3-2 win over the Athletics.
With that loss, Oakland set an MLB record with 28 games to start a season without a win by the starting pitcher.
A’s starter Kyle Muller tossed five innings but was unable to break the notorious streak.
TENNIS
Andreeva celebrates 16th birthday with a win
Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva found the perfect way to celebrate her 16th birthday by continuing her breakout showing at the Madrid Open with a two-set win over Magda Linette on Saturday.
Andreeva won a long exchange that ended with her breaking Linette’s serve for a fourth time to secure the decisive point of her 6-3, 6-3 victory.
— Associated Press
