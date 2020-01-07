NFL

Baylor's Matt Rhule agrees to become Panthers next coach — David Tepper is entrusting Baylor’s Matt Rhule to lead the Carolina Panthers out of what he views as a cycle of “long term mediocrity.” The Panthers owner hired the 44-year-old Rhule on Tuesday to become the team's next head coach. He replaces Ron Rivera, who was fired with four games remaining in the 2019 regular season. The deal is worth $62 million over seven seasons, with incentives to make even more for winning. said a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not released contract details. The NFL Network was first to report the contract terms. The deal makes Rhule the sixth-highest paid coach in the NFL, according to Forbes. The five coaches ahead of him — New England's Bill Belichick, Seattle's Pete Carroll, Oakland's Jon Gruden, New Orleans' Sean Payton and Baltimore's John Harbaugh, have all won Super Bowls.

Giants nearing deal with Pats' Judge to be coach — The New York Giants and New England Patriots assistant Joe Judge are working on a deal for him to become the team's head coach, a surprising move for the four-time Super Bowl-winning franchise that tumbled to the bottom of the NFL in recent years, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal is not done. Mentored by Bill Belichick and Nick Saban in a 15-year career, Judge would become a head coach for the first time. At 38, he would be one of the youngest NFL coaches. Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams currently is the youngest at 33. Judge has won three Super Bowls with New England in eight years as an assistant on Belichick's staff. He was the fifth candidate the Giants interviewed since firing Pat Shurmur on Dec. 30. Among those, Mike McCarthy agreed Monday to become the Dallas Cowboys' new coach. Another candidate, Matt Rhule, who was supposed to interview with New York on Tuesday, is instead headed to the Carolina Panthers.

NBA

Pelicans' Zion Williamson now in full-court, 5-on-5 drills — When Zion Williamson finished his first full-court, five-on-five work since returning to practice last week, he spent extra one-on-one time with assistant coach Fred Vinson on the free throw line. After all, the Pelicans are going to need Williamson to make free throws that matter sooner than later. Coach Alvin Gentry wasn't ready to specify a date when Williamson will make his NBA regular season debut — other than to virtually rule out Wednesday night's game against Chicago — but did say Williamson generally looked “fine” in practice.

MLB

MLB to investigate reports 2018 champion Red Sox stole signs — Major League Baseball says it will investigate allegations the Boston Red Sox illegally used their video replay room to steal signs between opposing pitchers and catchers during their 2018 World Series championship season. The claims were made Tuesday in a report by The Athletic. The website cited three anonymous sources it said were with the Red Sox during the 2018 season who said some players visited the replay room during games to get information on sign sequences. Those sources told The Athletic that the Red Sox weren't able to do it during the postseason because of in-person monitors used by MLB in those games. “The Commissioner made clear in a September 15, 2017 memorandum to clubs how seriously he would take any future violation of the regulations regarding use of electronic equipment or the inappropriate use of the video replay room. Given these allegations, MLB will commence an investigation into this matter," the league said in a statement. The Red Sox said they will cooperate as MLB looks into the allegations.