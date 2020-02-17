BASEBALL
Astros pitcher Martes suspended for 2020 following drug test — Houston Astros pitcher Francis Martes was suspended for the 2020 season following his second positive test for a performance-enhancing substance under baseball's major league drug program. Martes tested positive for Boldenone, the commissioner's office said Monday. Boldenone is sold under the brand name Equipose and is used commonly on horses. A 24-year-old right-hander, Martes is on the Astros' 40-man major league roster but hasn't pitched in the big leagues since 2017. He was suspended last March 12 for 80 games following a positive test for Clomiphene, a women's fertility drug that has been used by some athletes to counter side effects of steroids use.
BASKETBALL
Report: New York Knicks have strong interest in Villanova coach Jay Wright — A report on Forbes.com published Monday quoted an NBA source as saying there is a “strong possibility” that Villanova’s Jay Wright could become the next head coach of the New York Knicks. The Knicks have been interested in hiring Wright since 2018, after he led the Wildcats to their second national championship in three seasons. But Wright has rejected all outside overtures, including one last year from UCLA, while repeating how much he loves coaching at Villanova. Asked to comment on the Forbes report, Villanova men’s basketball spokesman Mike Sheridan said, “We don’t comment on speculative reports such as this.” Wright, 58, is in his 19th season as the Wildcats’ head coach and has them on course for their 15th NCAA Tournament in the last 16 seasons and eighth in a row. Ranked No. 12 nationally this week, Villanova is 19-6 overall and 8-4 in the Big East, good for third place.
Ratings for NBA All-Star Game rise by 8 percent — Ratings for the NBA All-Star Game were up 8% over last year, with an average of 7.3 million viewers watching Sunday night’s broadcast on TNT. About 8 million viewers were tuned in for the end of the game, where LeBron James’ team defeated Giannis Antetokounmpo’s team 157-155 in the first target-score format in All-Star history. The fourth quarter was untimed and was broadcast commercial-free. TNT’s pregame coverage, which included tributes to Kobe Bryant, averaged 6.3 million viewers. That figure represented a 19% increase over viewership for the same show last year. For the weekend — including Friday's Rising Stars game and Saturday's showing of the Skills Competition won by Miami's Bam Adebayo, the 3-point contest won by Sacramento's Buddy Hield and the dunk contest won by Miami's Derrick Jones Jr. — Turner Sports said ratings were up 15% from last year.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ACC backs allowing one-time transfers without sitting out — The Atlantic Coast Conference says it supports one-time transfers without sitting out for all sports, making it the second power conference to back the idea along with the Big Ten. The ACC issued a statement Monday after holding last week's annual winter meetings that include athletic directors, faculty athletic representatives and senior women's administrators from member schools. The statement said the league had “unanimously concluded that as a matter of principle we support a one-time transfer opportunity for all student-athletes, regardless of sport.” CBS Sports reported last month that the Big Ten had proposed legislation in October that would allow undergraduates in any sport to transfer without sitting out to satisfy the typical requirement that they spend a year in residence at their new school. The NCAA's Division I Board of Directors implemented a moratorium Nov. 1 on transfer-related proposals for the 2019-20 legislative cycle while additional data was gathered for review, meaning any proposals likely couldn't be adopted until 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.