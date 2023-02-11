Brady Retires Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is officially retired. At least that's what his paperwork says. Brady submitted the official documents to the NFL Friday, Feb. 10, after his Feb. 1 retirement announcement.

 Hakim Wright Sr./AP file

FOOTBALL

Brady submits paperwork to seal retirement

