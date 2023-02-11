Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is officially retired. At least that's what his paperwork says. Brady submitted the official documents to the NFL Friday, Feb. 10, after his Feb. 1 retirement announcement.
The Bucs quarterback has filed a letter with the NFL and the players union, making his Feb. 1 retirement official, the Tampa Bay Times confirmed.
It’s a step that Brady did not take after announcing his retirement at this time a year ago, and his retirement ended 40 days later when he returned to the Bucs.
By filing the letter on Friday, Brady becomes eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2028.
At the beginning of February, Brady distributed a video on social media that lasted less than a minute, emotionally announcing the end of his 23-season playing career by saying this time it was “for good.”
The seven-time Super Bowl winner is expected to join Fox Sports next year.
BASKETBALL
Payton's physical troubles could scuttle Blazers trades
The four-team trade that had the Portland Trail Blazers send guard Gary Payton II to Golden State for five second-round picks could be in jeopardy.
According to a report from The Athletic, Payton failed his physical with the Warriors on Friday because of the same core muscle issue that caused the former Oregon State star to miss 35 games this season. The setback could sideline Payton for up to three months, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported.
The Athletic’s report cites unnamed sources who say the Blazers’ training staff pushed Payton to play through the pain and gave him Toradol shots. This information, according to The Athletic, had not been divulged to the Warriors during trade negotiations.
Toradol is an anti-inflammatory drug used to provide short-term relief from pain.
New Mexico St. suspends operations of men's team
New Mexico State has suspended operations of its men’s basketball program placed its coaching staff on paid administrative leave due to allegations unrelated to a fatal shooting last year.
The school said Thursday night the new allegations involved potential violations of university policy and were separate from the Nov. 19 shooting of a student from a rival school.
Aggies power forward Mike Peake was suspended in early December while a third-party investigator looks into his possible involvement in the shooting.
New Mexico State’s game against California Baptist on Saturday has been canceled
