Bronze statues of Negro League greats, including pitcher Satchel Paige, front, are on display at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri. Oakland Athletics broadcaster Glen Kuiper apologized after using what sounded like a racial slur to describe his visit to the museum.
A's broadcaster apologizes after apparent racial slur
Oakland Athletics broadcaster Glen Kuiper has apologized after uttering what sounded like a racial slur while describing a trip to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri.
In a pregame segment on NBC Sports California before the A’s played the Kansas City Royals, Kuiper talked about a trip to the museum with colleague Dallas Braden. Kuiper seemingly mispronounced the word “negro,” making it sound instead like the n-word slur. Later in the game, Kuiper apologized on the air without getting into specifics.
The A’s later issued a statement, calling the language used by Kuiper “unacceptable” and saying the team would “address the situation.”
Navy commissions USS Cooperstown to honor players
The Navy has commissioned the USS Cooperstown, named for the New York state village where the Baseball Hall of Fame is located, and honoring the 70 members who served in the military during wartime.
Hall of Famers Joe Torre and Johnny Bench took part in the ceremony in New York City on Saturday. Torre delivered remarks and Bench presented a long glass, a nautical telescope.
The littoral combat ship was built in Wisconsin and christened in 2020. It was delivered to the Navy in September and is based in Mayport, Florida.
— Associated Press
