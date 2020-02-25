OLYMPICS
IOC senior member: 3 months to decide fate of Tokyo Games — Dick Pound, a senior member of the International Olympic Committee, said Tuesday that if it proves too dangerous to hold the Olympics in Tokyo this summer because of the coronavirus outbreak, organizers are more likely to cancel it altogether than to postpone or move it. Pound estimated there is a three-month window to decide the fate of the Tokyo Olympics, meaning a decision could be put off until late May. If the IOC decides the games cannot go forward as scheduled in Tokyo, “you’re probably looking at a cancellation,” he said. The viral outbreak that began in China two months ago has infected more than 80,000 people globally and killed over 2,700, the vast majority of them in China.
BASEBALL
Yanks’ Severino needs elbow surgery, will miss season — New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino has an elbow injury that requires Tommy John surgery. The team said Tuesday the 26-year-old right-hander has a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament, a development that means the two-time All-Star will miss all of 2020 after being sidelined for nearly all of 2019. Left-hander James Paxton already was projected to miss the first two months of the season following back surgery . Domingo Germán must serve the final 63 games of an 81-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.
SURFING
Slater to build world’s largest man-made wave in desert — Kelly Slater is planning to build the world’s largest man-made wave in the desert. Plans for Coral Mountain, announced on Tuesday, feature the largest rideable open-barrel human-made wave in the world with technology from Kelly Slater Wave Company, a division of the World Surf League. Construction is expected to begin in early 2021 with the opening slated sometime in 2022, pending design and amended approval. The land was previously approved for 750 homes and an 18-hole golf course.
—From wire reports
