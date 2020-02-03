FOOTBALL
Kansas City to celebrate Super Bowl win with parade — The Kansas City Chiefs returned to Kansas City on Monday as fans celebrated their Super Bowl championship. Coach Andy Reid, carrying the Super Bowl trophy, led the team off its plane Monday afternoon before they boarded a bus caravan to return to Arrowhead Stadium. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was not with his teammates because he flew to Disney World in Orlando, Florida, to lead a Super Bowl celebration parade as part of his duties as MVP. A parade through downtown Kansas City, Missouri, is set for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, followed by a rally at Union Station.
Costello leaving Stanford for Mississippi State — Quarterback K.J. Costello says he is leaving Stanford to finish his college career playing for Mike Leach at Mississippi State. Costello announced his decision via social media on Monday, less than a month after Mississippi State hired Leach away from Washington State. Leach’s teams have led the nation in passing in 10 of his 18 seasons as a head coach at Texas Tech and Washington State. Mississippi State averaged 179.5 yards passing per game this past season to rank 12th out of 14 Southeastern Conference teams. Costello is expected to be eligible to play for Mississippi State in 2020.
BASEBALL
Mariners sign Gonzales to 4-year, $30 million deal — The Seattle Mariners signed left-handed pitcher Marco Gonzales to a $30 million, four-year contract Monday that includes a club option for the 2025 season. Gonzales is about to begin his third full season with the Mariners after arriving in 2017 via trade from St. Louis. Gonzales gets $1 million this year in the final season of a $1.9 million, two-year deal. The Mariners have an option for 2025 for $15 million with no buyout. Gonzales is coming off the best season of his career. He tied for the American League lead with 34 starts and was tied for fifth with 16 victories. His 3.99 ERA was the lowest of his career and he set career-highs in starts, innings pitched and strikeouts.
Astros hire Rays’ James Click as GM to replace Luhnow — The Houston Astros hired James Click as their new general manager Monday, taking the Tampa Bay Rays executive and putting him in charge of the scandal-ridden team a week before the start of spring training. Click succeeds Jeff Luhnow, who along with manager A.J. Hinch was suspended by Major League Baseball in the wake of a sign-stealing scam and then fired by the Astros. The AL champion Astros hired Dusty Baker last week as manager.
BASKETBALL
Staples Center removes public’s Bryant memorial — A massive memorial created by the public outside Staples Center after the death of former Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant was being dismantled Monday, with an official saying some of the items would go to Bryant’s widow and other family members. The cleanup of flowers, balloons, jerseys, stuffed toys and basketballs began at 4 a.m., Staples Center President Lee Zeidman tweeted. A fence was erected around the site to keep the cleanup out of public view. Fans spontaneously began creating the memorial in a plaza outside the arena as word surfaced that Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people were killed Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash in suburban Calabasas.
