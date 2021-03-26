GOLF
Many top players ousted in Match Play, and other tour updates — Needing to win the final hole to advance, Bob MacIntrye drilled a driver to 3 feet of the cup on he 371-yard 18th hole. Moments later, Sergio Garcia ended one of the record eight sudden-death playoffs with a hole-in-one. Already the most fickle event in golf, the Dell Technologies Match Play on Friday was an endless frenzy. Kevin Na lectured Dustin Johnson about not waiting for a putt to be conceded — 6 inches — and then birdied the last two holes to oust the No. 1 player in the world. Patrick Cantlay, practically flawless with 14 birdies and an eagle over two days, managed only two birdies and lost a playoff with a three-putt. When it finally ended, Jon Rahm at No. 3 was the only player from the top 20 seeds who made it to the knockout stage of the weekend at Austin Country Club. Elsewhere on the PGA Tour, Rafael Campos, Fabrizio Zanotti and Justin Suh shared the second-round lead Friday in the windy Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship. Campos, from Puerto Rico, had a bogey-free 3-under 69 to match Zanotti (68) and Suh (69) at 7-under 137. On the LPGA Tour, Michelle Wie West had a much better second day back after returning from a hiatus after giving birth to daughter Makenna, but it still was not good enough to make the cut. South Korean Inbee Park held on to a one-shot lead over Sofia Popov (68) after a 3-under 69. Park was at 9-under 135.
— Bulletin wire reports
