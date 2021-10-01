Blazers exercise option to keep Nassir Little through 2022-23 season — The Portland Trail Blazers have exercised their option on forward Nassir Little, the team announced today. Little, selected with the 25th overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, is now under contract through the 2022-23 season. Little appeared in 48 games last season with two starts and averaged 4.6 points per game while shooting 46.7% from the field and 35% on 3s. This season, he is competing for minutes at small forward behind starter Norman Powell. The team brought in veteran sharpshooter Tony Snell to also compete for minutes behind Powell. “I’ve been very happy and pleased with Nas,” coach Chauncey Billups said. “He’s playing so hard. … He needs to be playing harder than anybody else. And if he is, he is going to give himself a chance to be in the rotation and play minutes.”
