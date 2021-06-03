GOLF
Reid, Ganne have early lead at U.S. Women’s Open — Mel Reid got off to a fast start with a birdies on the first hole of the U.S. Women’s Open on Thursday and was the early clubhouse leader after a 4-under 67 on the notoriously tough Lake Course at the Olympic Club. Reid started at the 10th hole and made birdie . She added birdies on Nos. 15 and 16, and closed with birdies on two of her last three holes, and had only one bogey all round. American amateur Megha Ganne joined Reid for the lead after making six birdies and two bogeys. They finished one shot ahead of a group of three players.
Morikawa has early lead in rain-shortened Memorial — Collin Morikawa had another favorable result at Muirfield Village on a golf course that looked and sounded a lot different from when he won last year. Morikawa posted a 6-under 66 in rain-softened conditions Thursday morning at the Memorial. That gave him a one-shot lead over Adam Long among early starters, with Xander Schauffele in the group two shots behind. The weather was bad enough that the first round was suspended twice, with only half the field finishing the round.
