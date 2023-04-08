Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings in the third period Saturday, April 8, in Detroit. The goal marked Crosby's 550th career goal and 1,500th career point. He achieved the milestone in his 1,188th game.
Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby became the 15th player in NHL history to reach 1,500 career points, scoring two goals and adding an assist in Pittsburgh’s crucial 5-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday in Detroit.
Crosby has 550 goals and 950 assists and is the sixth-fastest player to hit the 1,500-point milestone, accomplishing it in his 1,188th game.
U.S. women set record for fastest goal
Abbey Murphy scored at seven seconds for the fastest goal in women's world hockey championship history, and the United States routed Switzerland 9-1 on Friday to improve to 2-0 in Group A play.
In the night game, captain Marie-Philip Poulin scored her 100th and 101st goals for Canada in a 5-1 victory over the Czech Republic that kept the tournament's host country even with the Americans. Finland improved to 2-0 in Group B, beating Germany 3-0.
Murphy took the puck off Abby Roque’s opening faceoff victory, sped past two defenders and fired a shot past goalie Saskia Maurer.
“For a morning game especially, we answered the bell right away. It was apparent that we were ready to play,” U.S. coach John Wroblewski said.
Caroline Harvey scored twice for the United States, Roque had a goal and three assists, Murphy added two assists and Cayla Barnes also had a goal and two assists. Rebecca Gilmore, Gabrielle Hughes, Hannah Bilka and Amanda Kessel also scored, and Nicole Hensley made 12 saves.
The Americans opened Wednesday with a 7-1 victory over Japan. They will face the Czech Republic on Sunday.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Swanson's injury a concern as U.S. downs Ireland 2-0
Emily Fox and Lindsey Horan both scored for the United States in a 2-0 victory Saturday over Ireland that was marred by what appeared to be a serious left knee injury to Mallory Swanson.
Swanson was carted off the field at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, and was taken to a local hospital. She was the team’s leading scorer this year with seven goals as the United States prepares for the Women’s World Cup this summer.
The match also marked the return of midfielder Julie Ertz, who had not played for the United States since the Tokyo Olympics.
— Associated Press
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.