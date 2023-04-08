Penguins Red Wings Hockey

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings in the third period Saturday, April 8, in Detroit. The goal marked Crosby's 550th career goal and 1,500th career point. He achieved the milestone in his 1,188th game.

 Paul Sancya/AP

HOCKEY

Penguins' Crosby hits 1,500 career points

