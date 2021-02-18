BASKETBALL
Ducks reschedule game against USC for Monday — Oregon’s critical home stretch of the regular season just got even more challenging. The Ducks, who hosted Colorado on Thursday night (the game ended past The Bulletin’s deadline) and Utah on Saturday, will play at USC, the Pac-12 Conference’s top team, on Monday (6 p.m., FS1). The UO-USC game, originally scheduled for Jan. 30 but postponed, was one of four games adjusted to the Pac-12 schedule, the conference announced Thursday.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
U.S. edges Canada 1-0 in SheBelieves Cup — Rose Lavelle scored in the 79th minute to give the United States a 1-0 victory over Canada in the SheBelieves Cup on Thursday night. The defending SheBelieves Cup champion U.S. team extended its winning streak to 35 matches overall and 51 on American soil. Lavelle, who came in as a substitute, picked up a loose ball off a free kick and scored. The Canadians were competitive despite missing several key players because of injury, including all-time leading international goal scorer Christine Sinclair . Earlier Thursday, Brazil defeated Argentina 4-1 in the tournament’s opening match.
CLIMBING
Pakistani officials declare 3 missing K2 climbers dead — Three climbers who went missing earlier this month while attempting to scale the world’s second-highest mountain, K2, should now be considered dead, Pakistani officials said Thursday. The announcement brings closure to a dramatic tragedy on one of the most dangerous mountains to climb in the world. K2 had never been scaled in winter until only last month, when a Nepalese team reached the peak. The three climbers — famous Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara as well as John Snorri of Iceland and Juan Pablo Mohr of Chile — lost contact with their base camp while attempting their ascent of the 28,250-foot high K2, sometimes referred to as “killer mountain.” Search efforts for the missing climbers were called off last week amid bad weather.
