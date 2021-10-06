Philadelphia 76ers' Wilson Chandler (22) is fouled by Charlotte Hornets' Cody Zeller (40) in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2018. Zeller, now with the Blazers, will undergo surgery for a broken nose on Friday, but hopes to be ready for the team's season opener on Oct. 20. He will reportedly also be fitted for a mask.
Blazers’ Zeller to have surgery on broken nose — Portland Trail Blazers backup center Cody Zeller will undergo surgery Friday to repair a broken nose suffered during Monday night’s 121-107 loss to Golden State at the Moda Center in Portland. “His joint was flat, all the way flat, crushed,” Portland coach Chauncey Billups said following Wednesday’s practice. “He has to have surgery on it.” The injury occurred late in the third quarter when Warriors forward Andre Iguodala accidentally banged his right elbow down onto Zeller’s face after dunking the basketball. Billups said Zeller would get fitted for a mask but didn’t know how long he would be out. Billups said he hoped the injury wouldn’t prevent Zeller from playing in the regular-season opener on Oct. 20. In Zeller’s absence, Billups said that backup power forward Larry Nance Jr. would become the backup center and that starting power forward Robert Covington could also see time at center behind starter Jusuf Nurkic.
FOOTBALL
Panthers acquire CB Gilmore from Patriots — Stephon Gilmore is headed home. The Carolina Panthers have acquired veteran cornerback and 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year from the New England Patriots for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick. The move comes after Gilmore and the Patriots failed to come to terms on a new contract. Carolina has been looking to upgrade its cornerback position after losing first-round pick Jaycee Horn to a broken foot. Last week Carolina traded for cornerback C.J. Henderson, the No. 9 pick in last year’s NFL draft, from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Gilmore was raised in Rock Hill, South Carolina, about 26 miles from Carolina’s current headquarters. He now lives in Waxhaw, North Carolina, three houses down from Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer. Gilmore began the season on the physically unable to perform list as he worked his way back from a quadriceps injury late last season that required offseason surgery. He is eligible to begin practicing again after Week 6. The Panthers will be on the hook for the remaining portion of Gilmore’s $7 million contract — about $5.4 million — but the team could look to give him a contract extension.
