Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy runs to starting pitcher Chris Bassitt after Bassitt was hit in the face from a ball hit by Chicago White Sox's Brian Goodwin during Tuesday night's game in Chicago. Bassitt has a broken bone in his cheek that will need surgery but he sustained no eye damage.
Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Chris Bassitt is taken off the field after getting hit in the head from a ball hit by Chicago White Sox's Brian Goodwin during Tuesday night's game in Chicago. Bassitt will need surgery to repair a broken bone in his cheek, but he somehow managed to avoid damage to his eye.
Former Minnesota Twins pitcher Jack Morris, left, gives former Twins manager Tom Kelly the ball for the first pitch as members of the 1991 Minnesota Twins World Series champions were honored before the game between the Twins and Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday in Minneapolis. Morris, a color commentator for the Detroit Tigers, a team for which he played, was suspended on Wednesday after racially insensitive remarks he made regarding Japanese MLB star Shohei Ohtani during Tuesday night's game.
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
A’s pitcher has no eye damage after being struck by line drive — Oakland Athletics ace Chris Bassitt has a broken bone in his cheek that will need surgery to repair but he sustained no eye damage after being struck on the side of the head by a line drive. Bassitt was taken to the hospital after getting hit by a ball from Brian Goodwin’s bat in the second inning of a 9-0 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night. The veteran right-hander has shown no signs of a concussion and a scan of his brain was normal. A’s athletic trainer Nick Paparesta said the pitcher is in “really good spirits, doing well” a day later, even with his right eye still swollen shut.
Tigers broadcaster Morris suspended after racist comment about Angels’ Ohtani — Detroit Tigers broadcaster Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely for racist comments he made about Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani during Tuesday’s game. When asked by play-by-play announcer Matt Shepard how the Tigers should pitch to Ohtani in the sixth inning, Morris adopted an exaggerated East Asian accent while saying “be very, very careful.” When Ohtani came back up in the ninth, Morris issued a lengthy apology. Bally Sports Detroit announced the suspension Wednesday.
FOOTBALL
FBI reportedly involved in Texans QB Deshaun Watson assault case — An attorney for 22 women who have filed lawsuits accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment said Wednesday that he and some of his clients have spoken to the FBI about the case. Tony Buzbee told a media outlet that the FBI “reached out to me, and I responded.” The FBI’s involvement was first reported Tuesday . The revelation by Buzbee of the FBI’s involvement prompted Watson’s lead attorney to hold a news conference on Wednesday to say that the FBI had spoken with the quarterback earlier this year about allegations of extortion by one of his accusers.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Former Trail Blazers star Rasheed Wallace joins staff at Memphis — Former Portland Trail Blazers star Rasheed Wallace is joining the Memphis Tigers men’s basketball coaching staff under Penny Hardaway, The Athletic reported Wednesday. The four-time NBA All-Star will join his former head coach with the Detroit Pistons, Larry Brown, as an assistant coach for the Tigers. Wallace won a title with the Pistons in 2004 under Brown. Wallace, 46, transitioned to coaching after retiring from the NBA in 2013. He has mostly coached at the prep level.
