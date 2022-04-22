Xander Schauffele reacts after his putt on the 18th green during the second round of the PGA Zurich Classic Friday, April 22, 2022, at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, Louisiana. Schauffele and partner Patrick Cantlay maintained a one-shot lead after alternate-shot play.
Patrick Cantlay hits off the second tee during the second round of the PGA Zurich Classic Friday, April 22, 2022, at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, Louisiana. Cantlay and partner Xander Schauffele maintained a one-shot lead after alternate-shot play.
Garrick Higgo hits out of a bunker on the eighth fairway during the second round of the PGA Zurich Classic Friday, April 22, 2022, at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, Louisiana. Higgo and partner Branden Grace were tied for fourth, two shots behind.
David Lipsky reacts after missing his putt on the 17th green during the second round of the PGA Zurich Classic Friday, April 22, 2022, at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, Louisiana. Lipsky and partner Aaron Rai were in second place, one shot behind Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele.
Gerald Herbert/AP
Gerald Herbert/AP
Gerald Herbert/AP
Cantlay, Schauffele maintain lead at Zurich Classic — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele shot a 4-under 68 in alternate-shot play Friday at windswept TPC of Louisiana to maintain a one-stroke lead in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup partners were at an event-record 17 under, with only one bogey through 36 holes. The teams of David Lipsky-Aaron Rai and Doc Redman-Sam Ryder were second after 67s. Cantlay and Schauffele, starting on the back nine, birdied three of the first four holes to offset a bogey on the par-4 12th and added two birdies on their back nine. Cameron Tringale-Wyndham Clark (67) and Branden Grace-Garrick Higgo (65) were 15 under. Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Ryan Palmer settled for an even-par 72 to make the cut on the number at 8 under.
FOOTBALL
NFL to have 3 games on Christmas Day — The NFL will capitalize on Christmas Day falling on a Sunday. The league will have three games on Dec. 25 for the first time: two in the afternoon on CBS and Fox, followed by a prime-time contest on NBC. NFL vice president of broadcasting Mike North revealed the tripleheader on a podcast hosted by WGR radio host and Buffalo Bills sideline reporter Sal Capaccio. “Christmas, when it falls on an NFL game day, we’ve had a lot of success there, all due respect to our friends at the NBA," North said. It will be the third straight year the league has played on Christmas. Last year, Green Bay's 24-22 victory over Cleveland averaged 28.6 million viewers on Fox, making it the third-most-watched game of the 2021 regular season. Indianapolis' 22-16 win at Arizona averaged 12.6 million on NFL Network, the second-highest-viewed game in network history.
— Bulletin wire reports
