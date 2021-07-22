BASKETBALL
Oregon extends men’s coach Dana Altman’s contract — Oregon has extended the contract of men’s basketball coach Dana Altman through 2026-27. The one-year extension of Altman, who just completed the fifth year of a deal that had been extended twice previously, is for $4 million in 2026-27. It doesn’t change his salary before then, which is $3.525 million in 2021-22 and $3.775 million annually from 2022-23 to 2025-26, but does increase his annual retention bonus from $100,000 to $225,000 for each of the next five years and $250,000 at the end of the contract. The buyout Altman would owe Oregon if he were to leave for another job, which had dropped to $2 million, moved back to $4 million if he left before April 25, 2022. The buyout drops to $3 million for the following year, then $2 million for the following two years and $1 million for the last three years of the extended contract. The extended contract, signed by Altman and UO athletic director Rob Mullens on April 22 but released by the university on Thursday.
Pelicans hire Suns assistant Willie Green as coach — The New Orleans Pelicans have hired Phoenix Suns assistant Willie Green as their new head coach. Green, a former NBA player , is a first-time head coach after serving as an NBA assistant coach the past five years — first with Golden State and then with Phoenix, which lost to Milwaukee in the NBA Finals on Tuesday. He arrives in New Orleans at a time when pressure is rising to give young star Zion Williamson faith that he can find long-term satisfaction with the club that drafted him first overall two years ago.
FOOTBALL
Jets assistant Knapp dies from bike accident injuries — New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp died Thursday of injuries suffered in a bicycle accident near his home in California last Saturday. He was 58. Knapp’s family released a statement through the team that the longtime NFL assistant coach died at 2:32 p.m. EDT. The family said in the statement that Knapp was struck by a car while riding his bicycle in San Ramon in the San Francisco Bay Area and never regained consciousness. He was surrounded by his mother, wife, three daughters and his brother when he died. Knapp was hired by the Jets in January as part of new coach Robert Saleh’s staff, serving as the passing game specialist. Among Knapp’s primary roles was to help develop quarterback Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall draft pick.
NFL issues vaccination memo — The NFL has informed teams they could potentially forfeit a game due to a COVID-19 outbreak among non-vaccinated players, and players on both teams wouldn’t get paid that week. “As we learned last year, we can play a full season if we maintain a firm commitment to adhering to our health and safety protocols and to making needed adjustments in response to changing conditions,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said Thursday in a memosent to clubs that was obtained by The Associated Press. Goodell says the league does not anticipate adding a 19th week to accommodate games that can’t be rescheduled within 18-week regular season. However, forfeits are among the consequences. “If a game can’t be rescheduled and is canceled due to a COVID outbreak among non-vaccinated players on one of the competing teams, the team with the outbreak will forfeit and will be deemed to have played 16 games for purposes of draft, waiver priority, etc.,” Goodell says in the memo.For purposes of playoff seeding, the forfeiting team will be credited with a loss and the other team will be credited with a win.
BASEBALL
Rays acquire slugger Nelson Cruz from Twins — The Tampa Bay Rays acquired Nelson Cruz, one of baseball’s most proven sluggers, in a four-player trade with the Minnesota Twins on Thursday night. Moments before opening a four-game series at Cleveland, the Rays, who entered the night just one game behind first-place Boston in the AL East, announced they got Cruz and minor leaguer Calvin Faucher from Minnesota in exchange for minor league right-handers Joe Ryan and Drew Strotman. The 41-year-old Cruz will has 436 career homers and 1,202 RBIs. He’ll bring some needed pop to Tampa Bay’s lineup and should help the Rays against left-handers. They’re hitting .226 versus lefties. Cruz is batting .294 with 19 homers and 50 RBIs this season.
