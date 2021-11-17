Portland Thorns midfielder Angela Salem, second from left, celebrates with teammates after she scored a goal against OL Reign Aug. 29, 2021, in Seattle. On Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, Salem was named to the NWSL's Best XI first team. Four other Thorns players were named to the second team, including Emily Menges (5).
Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III makes an initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court in Las Vegas Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Ruggs is facing charges relating to a fiery vehicle crash early Tuesday in Las Vegas that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured. Photo is taken through a glass window. The team released Ruggs just hours after the crash. On Wednesday, Nov. 17, a Las Vegas judge ordered Ruggs to appear in court on Monday after the former NFL player missed a scheduled alcohol test.
Ted S. Warren/AP file
Portland Thorns named to NWSL’s Best XI 1st, 2nd teams — Portland Thorns midfielder Angela Salem has been named to the National Women’s Soccer League’s Best XI first team, the league announced Wednesday. Thorns goalkeeper Bella Bixby, midfielder Lindsey Horan and defenders Meghan Klingenberg and Emily Menges were selected for the NWSL Best XI second team, or Second XI. Salem played in 23 games for the Thorns this season, scoring two goals to go with one assist on her way to to being named a finalist for league MVP. The 33-year-old led the Thorns in minutes played with 1,779 and finished eighth in the NWSL in chances created with 43. Bixby, 25, led the NWSL with a 0.69 goals-against average and posted nine shutouts in 16 appearances. Horan notched two goals in 14 appearances, and her three assists were tied for the team high. Horan, 27, previously was named to the Best XI in 2018 and 2019, and to the Second XI in 2017. Klingenberg also recorded three assists while leading the Thorns in chances created with 49, the fifth most in the league. Klingenberg, 33, previously was named to the Second XI in 2017. Menges, 29, had one assist and helped lead the Thorns defense to a team- and league-record 13 shutouts. A finalist for NWSL defender of the year this season, Menges previously made the Best XI in 2016 and the Second XI in 2017 and 2018.
FOOTBALL
Former Raider Ruggs ordered to court after missing alcohol test — A Las Vegas judge ordered former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III to appear before her on Monday after learning he missed a required alcohol test while on house arrest following a fatal crash he’s accused of causing by driving drunk at speeds up to 156 mph. Ruggs’ lawyers told Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum that Ruggs “self-tested” negative shortly after missing one of his calls for a breath test last weekend. Ruggs’ attorney, David Chesnoff, blamed the delay on trouble with testing equipment.
