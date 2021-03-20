Jones jumps back into lead at PGA Tour’s Honda Classic — Aaron Wise had a six-shot lead during the third round of The Honda Classic. Everything went wrong from there, and Matt Jones took full advantage. The 40-year-old Australian handled the wind at PGA National to shoot a 1-under 69 on Saturday, going to 10 under and moving three shots clear of Wise and J.B. Holmes. Wise, a onetime Oregon standout, played his final 13 holes in 7 over for a 75. Holmes (67) broke par for his third consecutive round.
— Bulletin wire report
