GOLF
Torrey Pines goes to Saturday finish to get off NFL Sunday — The Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines had an ideal spot on the West Coast Swing as the weekend between the NFL conference championship games and the Super Bowl. That changed when the NFL added a game to its regular season. That led the tour to adapt by starting the tournament a day earlier, on Wednesday, and giving CBS a prime-time finish for most of the country on Saturday, a day ahead of the NFC and AFC title games. The Farmers Insurance Open now will be Jan. 26-29. CBS has the AFC championship on Jan. 30. The tour said Golf Channel would broadcast the Wednesday and Thursday rounds, while CBS would broadcast the tournament on Friday and Saturday, with both rounds scheduled for a 5 p.m. finish. The last PGA Tour scheduled for a Saturday finish was the 1996 Phoenix Open, the year the Super Bowl was played in Tempe, Arizona. Now the Waste Management Phoenix Open embraces Super Bowl weekend, even when the NFL championship is played down the road from the TPC Scottsdale.
FOOTBALL
BYU-Notre Dame to play at Allegiant Stadium in Vegas in '22 — BYU and Notre Dame will play each other at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas next season. The Cougars and Fighting Irish said Tuesday they will play Oct. 8 in a Shamrock Series game for Notre Dame. This will be the eighth location Notre Dame has played one of its home games away from South Bend, Indiana. This past week, the Irish had a Shamrock Series game against Wisconsin in Chicago. Notre Dame improved to 10-0 in series games. Fox Sports said the game with the Badgers drew 5.37 million viewers and was the most-watched college game of the weekend. For BYU, the game with Notre Dame completes its schedule for 2022, which will be its last season as a football independent before joining the Big 12 in 2023. Notre Dame leads the series with BYU 6-2. The teams last played in 2013 at Notre Dame Stadium.
BASEBALL
Dodgers Hall of Fame broadcaster Jaime Jarrín to retire after 2022 season — Jaime Jarrín, the longest-tenured broadcaster in Major League Baseball, will retire after the 2022 season, his 64th with the Dodgers, the organization announced Tuesday. The 85-year-old Jarrín started calling the Dodgers in Spanish in 1959, the franchise's second year in Los Angeles. He was the second Spanish-language broadcaster inducted into the Hall of Fame as the Ford C. Frick Award winner in 1998. That year he also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Jarrín was born in Ecuador and moved to California in 1955 at age 20. He became sports director for KWKW and initially rebroadcast games in Spanish from Vin Scully's calls before the station sent him on the road. He became a staple in the Southern California Latino community over the years, his voice synonymous with the Dodgers for Latinos across the region.
BASKETBALL
Joneses and Miller sweep major WNBA awards — Jonquel Jones led a sweep of three major WNBA awards for Connecticut, earning MVP honors hours before the Sun opened their best-of-five playoff series against Chicago on Tuesday. She averaged 19.4 points, 11.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocked shots to earn her first MVP award. Jones received all but one of the 49 first-place votes from a national media panel. Phoenix center Brittney Griner garnered the other first-place ballot and finished a distant second. Breanna Stewart of Seattle was third, followed by Minnesota's Sylvia Fowles and Washington's Tina Charles. Connecticut's Curt Miller was chosen as the league's coach of the year. It's the second time he's won the award, also receiving it in 2017. Miller, who became the sixth coach to win the award at least twice, had 41 of the 49 votes, with Minnesota's Cheryl Reeve second with six votes. Bill Laimbeer of Las Vegas and Noelle Quinn of Seattle each received one vote to finish in a tie for third.
—Bulletin wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.