FOOTBALL
Brown leads Oregon offense so far in spring practices — It’s Anthony Brown’s offense to lead so far and competition at the top of the depth chart could increase in the second half of Oregon’s spring practices. Ducks coach Mario Cristobal said Brown, UO’s lone returning quarterback to have taken a college snap, has taken all the snaps with the first team offense through spring practices and Ty Thompson, Jay Butterfield and Robby Ashford have rotated with the second team. “After next Saturday (April 17) when we scrimmage is when we’ll really start looking at how do the reps have to go going forward,” Cristobal said. Oregon will have a regular practice on Saturday, its first in full pads this spring, with some live tackling at the end on special teams, Cristobal said.
OSU QBs short on numbers, big on opportunity as spring practice opens — Oregon State has only three quarterbacks participating this spring in sophomore Chance Nolan and freshmen Ben Gulbranson and Sam Vidlak. The Beavers are a little lean on quarterbacks until August, when Tristan Gebbia, rehabbing from hamstring surgery, and a couple walk-ons join the mix. The re will be no shortage of opportunities for OSU’s three quarterbacks during the next five weeks. “We’re all looking forward to the amount of reps that we’re going to be getting,” Nolan said.
Woman alleges she was terrorized by assault from Texans QB — The first woman to accuse Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment in a lawsuit spoke publicly on Tuesday, alleging she was terrorized by her encounter with the NFL player and that he needs to be held accountable for his actions. During a news conference, Ashley Solis said she was assaulted and traumatized when she tried to give Watson a massage in March 2020. The Associated Press usually does not name victims of sexual assault, but Solis has chosen to publicly identify herself. “I come forward now so that Deshaun Watson does not assault another woman. … I am seeking justice not just on behalf of myself but for all survivors. … This is about having my voice heard,” a tearful Solis said as she read a statemen. Watson has been accused of sexual assault or harassment in lawsuits filed by 22 women.
GOLF
Koepka hobbled, but plans to fight through at the Masters — Less than a month removed from a March 16 surgery following a fall that left him with a dislocated right kneecap and damaged ligament, Brooks Koepka is at Augusta National — a course that isn’t exactly flat and definitely isn’t one of the easier walks in golf. It’s not just his walking that is affected. His putting is as well. Koepka can’t bend down like he would normally, and there’s no getting around that . Koepka hasn’t played a tournament since February because of the injury.
