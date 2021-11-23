FOOTBALL

Ducks’ Thibodeaux, McKinley named finalists for awards — Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux and Verone McKinley III are among the finalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award and Jim Thorpe Award, respectively. Thibodeaux is one of four finalists for the Bednarik, awarded to the defensive player of the year, joining Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama), Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame) and Jordan Davis (Georgia). McKinley is one of three finalists for the Thorpe, awarded to the top defensive back, joining Coby Bryant (Cincinnati) and Jalen Pitre (Baylor). The first Bednarik Award finalist in program history, Thibodeaux is also a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, another defensive player of the year award. He has 41 tackles, including 10 for loss, six sacks and two force fumbles this season. McKinley, who has 61 tackles, five interceptions and five pass breakups this season, is the second Thorpe Award finalist in program history, joining Ifo Ekpre-Olomu (2015). The winners of both awards will be announced during the College Football Awards on Dec. 9 (4 p.m., ESPN).

Penn State, coach James Franklin agree on long-term extension — Penn State football coach James Franklin agreed to a new 10-year contract Tuesday that will guarantee him at least $75 million through 2031. Franklin and Penn State’s Board of Trustees agreed to the terms, which include a yearly base salary of $7 million, retention bonuses of $500,000 each year and a $1 million annual loan for life insurance. Franklin is 67-32 at Penn State with seven bowl appearances in his eight seasons. The Nittany Lions won the Big Ten championship in 2016. A Pennsylvania native who called the Penn State gig his “dream job” when he was hired away from Vanderbilt in 2014 will coach his 100th game at Penn State when the Nittany Lions visit No. 12 Michigan State on Saturday. Franklin previously signed a six-year deal in 2019. The terms of that contract would’ve had him earn $5.75 million next season with a $250,000 raise each remaining year. Franklin had been asked multiple times this season about his name surfacing as a candidate for other jobs, notably LSU and USC.

— Bulletin wire reports

