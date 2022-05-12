Draft Trading First Rounders Football

Denver Broncos new starting quarterback Russell Wilson, center, is flanked by coach Nathaniel Hackett, right, and general manager George Paton after a news conference March 16 in Englewood, Colorado. 

 David Zalubowski/AP file

FOOTBALL

Rams to host Bills to open NFL season; Broncos at Seattle — To the Super Bowl winner goes the spoils of opening the entire schedule at home. So the Los Angeles Rams will host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, Sept. 8, to begin the 2022 season. It’s a juicy matchup of the team generally considered the title favorite by oddsmakers in the Bills traveling to SoFi Stadium, where the Rams won the championship over Cincinnati in February. The Bengals are home to their division rivals, the Steelers, on Sunday, Sept. 11 when all but two other teams get started. Those two clubs playing on Monday night also offer an enticing storyline: Russell Wilson bringing his Broncos to Seattle. The Seahawks traded their longtime quarterback to Denver in the offseason. Sunday’s prime-time game features Tom Brady — unless he retires again before September — and the Buccaneers at Dallas.

BASKETBALL

Blazers star Lillard will represent team at NBA draft lottery — Can Damian Lillard pull off more magic for the Portland Trail Blazers? Lillard will hope the ping pong balls bounce in Portland’s favor when he represents the Blazers at the 2022 NBA draft lottery drawing on May 17. The Blazers announced Lillard will be in attendance for the team courtesy of Lillard’s son, Damian Lillard Jr. “My Dad, Damian Lillard, is going to the lottery,” Dame Jr. said in a video released by the Blazers on social media. “Go Trail Blazers!” Coming off their worst season since 2005-06, the Blazers currently are slotted at sixth in the draft lottery drawing after finishing 27-55. Portland has a 9% chance at the No. 1 overall pick and a 37.2% chance at a top-four selection. Their highest odds (29.8%) are for the No. 7 pick in the draft.

