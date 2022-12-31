No. 17 Oregon falls to 10th-ranked UCLA Friday night
Oregon lost its second straight game against a top 10 team and UCLA picked up its first win over a ranked opponent.
Kiki Rice had 21 points and seven assists for the No. 10 Bruins in an 82-74 win over the No. 17 Ducks Friday night in Eugene.
Grace VanSlooten and Te-Hina Paopao each scored 15 of their 17 points in the second half for Oregon (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12), which took a brief 43-42 lead in the third quarter but then fell behind by as much as 18 in the fourth.
Rice, the top-ranked recruit in the country last year, scored 15 points in the first half for the Bruins (13-1, 2-0).
Six different players scored in the first quarter for Oregon, which shot just 31.3% from the field, including 0 for 5 from beyond the 3-point arc in the frame.
Endyia Rogers scored 10 of her 18 points in the second quarter as the Ducks shot 50% from the floor, went 3 of 4 from long range, and made all five of their free throws to cut the gap to 38-32 at halftime.
Oregon went on an 11-1 run to take a 43-42 lead after a layup by Phillipina Kyei, but it was short-lived as UCLA responded with eight straight and a 12-5 run to end the quarter to take a 54-48 lead into the fourth.
The Bruins opened the fourth with a 14-2 run to blow the game open, but the Ducks respond with a 14-2 run of their own to get within 70-64, though they wouldn’t get any closer.
Beavers commit 24 TOs in Friday night loss to USC
Oregon State couldn’t overcome USC’s withering defense, as the Beavers committed a season-high 24 turnovers in a 69-58 women’s basketball loss Friday night in Corvallis.
The Trojans’ pressure defense and Rayah Marshall’s 33 points effectively derailed Oregon State’s chance to win its first Pac-12 game of the 2022-23 season.
Kayla Williams, Destiny Littleton and Marshall combined for 10 steals for USC (11-2, 1-1 Pac-12). Five Oregon State (8-5, 0-2) players had at least three turnovers.
Marshall was lethal inside, as she hit 13 of 26 shots and grabbed 16 rebounds.
Raegan Beers and Shalexxus Aaron did the bulk of Oregon State’s scoring. Beers posted her seventh double-double of the season with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Aaron scored 15 points.
Despite Marshall’s 16 rebounds, Oregon State out-boarded USC 42-31.
— Bulletin wire reports
