Milwaukee Bucks acting coach Darvin Ham watches during the first half of the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets Jan. 8, 2022, in Charlotte, North Carolina. A person with knowledge of the decision says on Friday, May 27, that Ham has accepted an offer to be the next head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Lakers hire Bucks assistant and former player Darvin Ham as coach — A person with knowledge of the decision says Darvin Ham accepted an offer to be the next head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers late Friday. The 48-year-old Ham is getting his first head coaching job as the 28th coach in Lakers history. He has been an assistant to Mike Budenholzer with the Milwaukee Bucks since 2018, and he played a significant role in their run to the 2021 NBA title. Ham will be the successor to Frank Vogel, who was fired one day after the Lakers wrapped up one of the most disappointing seasons in NBA history by going 33-49 and missing the playoffs. The Lakers flopped despite another impressive season from LeBron James, who welcomed his new head coach on social media even before the move was publicly announced. “So damn EXCITED!!!!!!!!” James tweeted. “Congrats and welcome Coach DHam!!” Ham will be the 15th Black coach currently in the NBA, the most ever at one time. Ham was a player development assistant coach with Kobe Bryant's Lakers from 2011-13 on the staffs of head coaches Mike Brown and Mike D’Antoni.

Berry wins Xfinity Series race at Charlotte — Josh Berry outdueled teammate Justin Allgaier to give JR Motorsports its first win at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the Xfinity Series race on Saturday. Berry took the lead with 22 laps to go when Allgaier got loose and brushed the outside wall in Turn 1. Berry slowly pulled away and won by more than 18 seconds while Allgaier finished seventh after experiencing a leaky tire. Ty Gibbs finished in second place and pole sitter Sam Mayer was third. Berry led 89 laps. He has won four career Xfinity races in 47 starts, including a victory earlier this year at Dover. JR Motorsports has won 63 Xfinity Series races and two Truck Series races, but this was the first win at CMS. Berry said it was rewarding to get that monkey off the company's back. “I have been an employee at Junior Motorsports since 2010 and I've seen them struggle a lot at Charlotte,” Berry said. “We all knew this was going to be a great benchmark. I think I can speak for everybody there saying I think this exceeded our expectations.”

