HORSE RACING
Epicenter is 6-5 favorite for Preakness without Rich Strike — Kentucky Derby runner-up Epicenter was set Monday as the 6-5 morning line favorite for the Preakness Stakes, which will be run without Rich Strike. The surprise Derby winner at 80-1 is not in the field of nine for Saturday's $1.65 million race. Rich Strike's owner felt the two-week turnaround did not give the colt enough rest and plans to enter him in the Belmont. Kicking off the Preakness draw at a Baltimore-area restaurant, emcee Britney Eurton talked about Rich Strike pulling off “one of the greatest upsets in sports history. Though we might not have the Kentucky Derby winner, there is no shortage of talented runners,” she said. Rich Strike's absence clouds the second jewel of horse racing's Triple Crown and makes this the second Preakness in four years without the Derby winner. Last year, Medina Spirit ran and finished third at Pimlico after testing positive at Churchill Downs for a substance that was not allowed on race day and was eventually disqualified. In 2020, the the races were run out of order because of the pandemic. And in 2019, neither DQ'ed Derby champion Maximum Security nor elevated winner Country House went to the Preakness.
HOCKEY
Golden Knights fire Peter DeBoer after missing playoffs — The Vegas Golden Knights fired coach Peter DeBoer on Monday in the aftermath of missing the playoffs for the first time in their five-year franchise history. General manager Kelly McCrimmon made the announcement and thanked DeBoer for his work with the organization, but also said the team was looking for a fresh voice roughly four months before training camp opens. McCrimmon said he met with DeBoer numerous times, and had further discussions with president of hockey operations George McPhee, and eventually owner Bill Foley. Vegas failed to qualify for the playoffs after a barrage of injuries compounded by salary cap problems wreaked havoc on the lineup, most notably in goal.
BASEBALL
Mariners put RHP Steckenrider on restricted list, add Elías — The Seattle Mariners put Drew Steckenrider on the restricted list before Monday’s opener of a three-game series at the Toronto Blue Jays, a move that could cost the right-hander $51,099 of his $3.1 million salary. Left-hander Robbie Ray remained on the active roster but did not accompany the Mariners to Toronto, where he won the 2021 Cy Young Award while pitching for the Blue Jays. The Mariners took advantage of an off day to alter their rotation so that Ray started Sunday in New York against the Mets, where he allowed five runs in six innings, improving to 4-3. There was no locker for Ray in the Mariners’ clubhouse in Toronto. Mariners manager Scott Servais said Ray will rejoin the team in Boston on Thursday for a four-game series against the Red Sox, but he did not elaborate on the left-hander’s absence. To enter the country, the Canadian government requires a person to have received a second COVID-19 vaccine dose — or one dose of Johnson & Johnson — at least 14 days before entry.
SOCCER
English soccer player Jake Daniels says he is gay — English soccer player Jake Daniels said he is gay on Monday in a trailblazing moment for the European men's game. The 17-year-old forward made the announcement at the end of his first season as a professional player with second division club Blackpool. While women's soccer features many prominent LGBTQ+ players, the men's professional game lacks players who are publicly gay and has seemed to have even hostile attitudes in locker rooms.
—Bulletin wire reports
