BASEBALL
Yankees were fined $100,000 for improper use of dugout phone — The New York Yankees were fined $100,000 by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred for using their dugout phone to relay information about opposing teams’ signs during the 2015 season and part of 2016. The fine was disclosed in a Sept. 14, 2017, letter from Manfred to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman that is set to be unsealed in U.S. District Court in New York this week as part of a dismissed lawsuit by a fan. The letter’s contents were first reported Tuesday by SportsNet New York and the letter was obtained by The Associated Press. MLB has said the fine was for violating rules on the use of the dugout phone but made the distinction that the Yankees did not use electronics to steal signs, a greater violation that led in January 2020 to the Houston Astros getting fined $5 million and resulted in one-year suspensions for Astros manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow, who were both fired for the team’s conduct during the 2017 season.
FOOTBALL
Panthers would feel ‘comfortable’ taking a QB at No. 6 — Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer has informed current starter Sam Darnold the team plans to add another quarterback soon. Whether that will be with the No. 6 pick in the NFL draft Thursday night or via trade for a veteran after the draft remains to be seen. While this is not considered a strong quarterback class — and many draft pundits question whether any of them are worthy of being selected in the top 10 — Fitterer said the Panthers would feel comfortable taking one with the No. 6 pick. Fitterer said trading for a veteran remains an option but that likely wouldn’t happen until after the NFL draft. He wouldn’t discuss specific players on other NFL teams because of league rules, but San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo and Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield are among the veteran QBs on the trade market.
GOLF
Record crowd of nearly 300K expected for British Open at St. Andrews — The 150th edition of golf’s oldest championship really is cause for celebration. The R&A reports Tuesday it anticipates a record 290,000 spectators at St. Andrews for the British Open this summer. That would smash the previous record of 239,000 fans who watched Tiger Woods complete the career Grand Slam at the Old Course in 2000. The Open typically draws the most fans at St. Andrews, followed by clubs in the northwest of England (Royal Birkdale, Royal Liverpool, Royal Lytham & St. Annes). The R&A allowed 32,000 fans for Royal St. George’s last year in the gradual return from the COVID-19 pandemic, and with a 150-year anniversary at the home of golf, organizers received more than 1.3 million applications in the ticket ballot and the highest-ever number of general admission tickets being issued.
