GOLF
Mickelson, Couples named Ryder Cup assistant captains — Phil Mickelson is returning for his 13th consecutive Ryder Cup, this time without his clubs. Mickelson fills out the roster of five assistant captains to Steve Stricker for the American team that tries to win the cup back from Europe at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin on Sept. 24-26. Fred Couples also was announced as an assistant Wednesday, joining Jim Furyk, Zach Johnson and Davis Love III. Mickelson said on Twitter he was “humbled and honored” and hopes to help in any way. He had played in every Ryder Cup since going 3-0 at Oak Hill in 1995 — the year before Tiger Woods turned pro — and holds the record for most appearances by either team. In his 12 appearances as a player, the Americans won three times.
FOOTBALL
Seahawks continue to reshape roster with waiver pickups — The Seahawks' cornerback trials continue. They have a new backup quarterback, for now. And they have their first West Point graduate to ever be on a Seattle roster. The Seahawks claimed off waivers center Dakoda Shepley from San Francisco and the University of British Columbia. Seattle also claimed cornerback Nigel Warrior off waivers from Baltimore. To make room on the active roster, Seattle waived guard Phil Haynes, their fourth-round pick in 2019, and released quarterback Sean Mannion. Shepley was an undrafted rookie with the New York Jets in 2017. The Jets waived him in 2018. That year, he was the fifth overall pick in the Canadian Football League draft, by the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He spent this summer and training camp with the 49ers. He's played center, guard and tackle, though it was noticeable the Seahawks list him as a center. He becomes an option, for now, behind starter Kyle Fuller and three-position backup Ethan Pocic.
Jaguars coach Urban Meyer's vaccination comments spark NFLPA investigation — Jaguars coach Urban Meyer admitted Tuesday that they took account of a player's vaccination status as one of the factors in trimming their roster down to the required 53-player limit. The NFL Players Association is launching an investigation because the NFL does not restrict unvaccinated players from participating, though they are under stricter COVID-19 protocols than what's required of vaccinated players. But in July, the NFL issued a memo to teams stating that franchises could face forfeits this season for COVID-19 outbreaks among unvaccinated players. "Everyone was considered,'' Meyer said. ''That was part of the production, let's start talking about this, and then also is he vaccinated or not. It was certainly in consideration." The Jaguars issued a statement Wednesday morning to clarify their stance, stating that no player was released solely because of their vaccination status. Former NFL coach Tony Dungy defended Meyer on social media, saying of course it's a consideration regarding a player's vaccination status.
— Bulletin wire reports
