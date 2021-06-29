BASEBALL
Elks game moved to 7:35 p.m. due to heat — Due to the heatwave that has brought record-high temperatures across the Northwest, the Bend Elks moved the start time for Wednesday’s game against the Corvallis Knights at Vince Genna Stadium. Originally scheduled for 6:35 p.m., the game will be moved to 7:35 p.m., when the temperature is expected to drop into the low 90s, the Elks organization announced. Those who attend the game will be allowed to bring sealed water bottles and electrolyte drinks into the stadium. The new policy will last through Sunday. Tuesday night’s game was also moved to 7:35 p.m. For more information, visit bendelks.com.
Skaggs’ family sues Angels, 2 employees for negligence — The family of former Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs filed lawsuits Tuesday in Texas and California charging the team and two former employees with negligence in his drug-related death two years ago. The lawsuits — filed by Skaggs’ parents in Texas and his wife in California — name the Angels organization as well as former Los Angeles communications directors Tim Mead and Eric Kay as defendants. Skaggs, 27, was found dead in his suburban Dallas hotel room on July 1, 2019, before the start of what was supposed to be a four-game series against the Texas Rangers. Kay was indicted by a federal grand jury in October on drug charges for allegedly providing Skaggs with the drugs that caused his overdose death. Kay was charged with drug distribution and drug conspiracy in Skaggs’ overdose death, according to the indictment in Fort Worth, Texas. The charges carry a maximum of a life sentence and 20 years in prison, respectively. His trial is set to begin Aug. 16.
GOLF
PGA Tour to end COVID-19 testing after 50 official events — The PGA Tour began requiring COVID-19 tests more than a year ago when it returned to competition amid the pandemic. It will have overseen testing at 50 official PGA Tour events when the program ends next month.“We are pleased to announce, after consultation with the PGA Tour medical advisers, that due to the high rate of vaccination among all constituents on the PGA Tour as well as other positively trending factors across the country, testing for COVID-19 will no longer be required as a condition of competition beginning with the 3M Open,” the tour said in a memo to players. The final PGA Tour event for testing — not including the majors — will be the Barbasol Championship on July 15-18.
CYCLING
Cav is back! Cavendish posts 31st Tour de France stage win — In October last year, Mark Cavendish posted an insignificant 74th place at the Belgian classic Gent-Wevelgem. Depressed and dejected, the sprinter from the Isle of Man suggested in an emotional post-race interview it could well have been his final race. On Tuesday at the Tour de France, the tears of sadness made way for those of happiness after the “Manx Missile” posted a 31st stage win at cycling’s biggest event. “Just being here is special enough. I didn’t think I would ever get to come back to this race,” said Cavendish, the greatest sprinter in the race’s history. He was congratulated by teammates, who worked hard in the stage finale to put Cavendish in an excellent position for the sprint. “You just see what a great team this is. You’ve got the green jersey, the world champion Julian Alaphilippe coming to do the final pull just to try to catch the breakaway, putting everything in,” Cavendish said. “So many people didn’t believe in me but these guys do.”After all the doubts about his future, Cavendish secured a new contract with his former Deceuninck-Quick Step team.
HOCKEY
Oilers’ McDavid unanimous choice as NHL MVP — Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid ran away in the voting to win his second Hart Trophy as NHL MVP on Tuesday. McDavid became just the second unanimous Hart selection — joining Wayne Gretzky in 1982 — in receiving all 100 first-place votes from members of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association. McDavid doubled up on honors by also winning his third Ted Lindsay Award as the league’s most outstanding player, which is voted on by players. Vegas’ Marc-Andre Fleury won his first Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s goalie of the year. New York Rangers’ Adam Fox won the Jack Norris Trophy as the NHL’s top defenseman, and Minnesota’s Kirill Kaprizov won the Calder Memorial Trophy as rookie of the year . The NHL previously announced other winners, with Carolina’s Rod Brind’Amour winning the Jack Adams Award as coach of the year, and New York Islanders Lou Lamoriello winning the Jim Gregory general manager of the year award.
