Portland Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony during a game against the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of a first-round playoff matchup in Portland on May 29. Anthony, a free agent, agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, Aug. 3.
Lakers reach free-agent deal with Carmelo Anthony — The Lakers kept adding to their free-agent haul Tuesday, agreeing to deals with forward Carmelo Anthony and guard Malik Monk, according to multiple people who are not authorized to speak publicly. Anthony essentially broke his news on social media Tuesday, posting a two-second video with ME70, with the seven turning into the Lakers’ L logo. Anthony and Lakers star LeBron James are longtime friends and have wanted to be teammates. Now they get their chance after Anthony agreed to a one-year deal with the Lakers. The contract can’t be signed until the NBA’s new business year opens Friday at 12:01 p.m. Until then, teams and players can only agree to terms. Anthony, 37, averaged 13.4 points and made 40.9% of his 3-pointers last season in Portland. He was solid off the bench last season for the Trail Blazers. The Lakers also agreed to contracts with former Heat player Kendrick Nunn, who reportedly turned down more money to chase a title with the Lakers, as well as former Trail Blazer Kent Bazemore, Trevor Ariza and Dwight Howard.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NCAA gender equity review recommends combined Final Four — A law firm hired to investigate gender equity concerns at NCAA championship events released a blistering report Tuesday that recommended holding the men’s and women’s Final Fours at the same site and offering financial incentives to schools to improve their women’s basketball programs. The firm Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP was hired in March after the NCAA failed to provide similar amenities to the teams in the men’s and women’s Division I basketball tournaments, a situation that blew up on social media amid player complaints and prompted apologies from NCAA executives . The report noted disparities were not confined to just this year’s tournaments and that the bedrock financial deal for the NCAA and its member schools — the Division I Men’s Basketball Championship — is partly to blame.
