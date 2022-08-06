BASEBALL

Rookie pitcher Kirby stout in Mariners’ 2-1 win over Angels — It’s not going to be easy for the Seattle Mariners to keep rookie right-hander George Kirby working on a limited basis as they head down the stretch given what he’s shown he can do at the MLB level. On a sunny afternoon made pleasant with a slight breeze, Kirby delivered a dominant effort on a limited pitch count and the Mariners provided just enough run support thanks to a two-run homer from Ty France to grab a 2-1 victory over the Angels in Game 1 of a split doubleheader Saturday afternoon. The second game ended after The Bulletin’s press deadline. Using a new two-seam fastball that he picked up a few weeks ago after watching Robbie Ray, Kirby pitched six innings, allowing just one run on six hits with no walks and six strikeouts in just 80 pitches. Three relievers held the Angels scoreless, allowing just one hit while striking out five, over the final three innings.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

— Bulletin wire reports

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.