Seattle Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby throws during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels Saturday, Aug. 6, in Seattle. The rookie went six innings and allowed just one run on six hits while recording eight strikeouts in the Mariners' 2-1 victory in the first game of a split doubleheader.
Caean Couto/AP
Sean Meagher/The Oregonian via TNS, file
Paul Sancya/AP
Paul Sancya/AP
Ty Gibbs celebrates winning a NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan, on Saturday, Aug. 6.
Rookie pitcher Kirby stout in Mariners’ 2-1 win over Angels — It’s not going to be easy for the Seattle Mariners to keep rookie right-hander George Kirby working on a limited basis as they head down the stretch given what he’s shown he can do at the MLB level. On a sunny afternoon made pleasant with a slight breeze, Kirby delivered a dominant effort on a limited pitch count and the Mariners provided just enough run support thanks to a two-run homer from Ty France to grab a 2-1 victory over the Angels in Game 1 of a split doubleheader Saturday afternoon. The second game ended after The Bulletin’s press deadline. Using a new two-seam fastball that he picked up a few weeks ago after watching Robbie Ray, Kirby pitched six innings, allowing just one run on six hits with no walks and six strikeouts in just 80 pitches. Three relievers held the Angels scoreless, allowing just one hit while striking out five, over the final three innings.
SOCCER
Portland Thorns salvage tie Friday night against NWSL’s last-place team — In the Portland Thorns’ previous three home matches, they’d conceded zero goals while piling on 14 of their own in the process. The North Carolina Courage, sitting firmly in last place in the NWSL standings, seemed a prime candidate to lengthen that shutout streak. Instead, the Thorns (6-1-7, 25 points) allowed three goals to the Courage (2-5-4, 10 points) in a 3-3 draw. Portland’s Sophia Smith scored twice and Diana Rosario Ordoñez netted two for the Courage. The tie gave the Thorns possession of first place in the league on a tiebreaker with San Diego.
MOTOR SPORTS
Gibbs wins Xfinity Series-high 5th race of season at Michigan — Ty Gibbs won his Xfinity Series-high fifth race this year and ninth of his two-year career Saturday at Michigan International Speedway. The 19-year-old grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs, in the No. 54 Toyota, led 54 of the 125 laps on the 2-mile oval. “I’ve had an awesome time on this series,” Gibbs said. “I work as hard as I can to be the best I can. I don’t really have any other hobbies.” Justin Allgaier finished second followed by Noah Gragson, who won the pole and the first two stages. Gibbs will start sixth on Sunday in the NASCAR Cup Series race in the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing, filling in for Kurt Busch, who is missing his third straight race with concussion-like symptoms.
