FOOTBALL
Ex-Chiefs assistant Britt Reid charged with DWI after crash — Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was charged Monday with driving while intoxicated resulting in serious physical injury after a crash that left a 5-year-old girl critically injured. The Jackson County prosecutor's office said Reid's blood alcohol content shortly after the Feb. 4 crash was 0.113, above the legal limit of .08. He also was driving about 84 mph in a 65 mph zone seconds before his truck crashed into two cars stopped on an entrance ramp to Interstate 435 near Arrowhead Stadium. One of the vehicles had stalled because its battery was dead and the second was owned by a cousin who had arrived to help, according to the charging documents. A 5-year-old girl in the second car, Ariel Young, suffered a traumatic brain injury. Her family's attorney told The Kansas City Star on Monday that she was released from the hospital on April 2 and is being treated at her home. She is unable to talk or walk and is being fed through a feeding tube. Reid, the son of Chiefs coach Andy Reid, could be sentenced to up to seven years in prison if he's convicted. He was expected to surrender to police later Wednesday. Prosecutors sought a $100,000 bond.
Seahawks unlikely to pick up fifth-year option for Penny — Seattle Seahawks’ running back Rashaad Penny could be facing a make-or-break season in 2021. Penny appeared in just three games during the 2020 season after suffering a major knee injury and surgery in 2019. The Seahawks’ first-round pick in (No. 27) in the 2018 NFL draft needs to stay healthy and produce a big year in 2020, the final year of his rookie contract. Penny has flashed big potential during games, including his career high 129 yards during the Seahawks’ 17-9 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12 of the 2019 season. But he has struggled to stay healthy during his three seasons with the Seahawks. He has missed 21 regular season games and has not appeared in all 16 games during a season during his career. The running back’s inability to remain consistently available could mean the Seahawks won’t pick up his fifth-year option in 2022, according to a report. According to the report, Penny’s health isn’t the only reason the Seahawks are likely to decline his fifth-year option. The Seahawks would have to pay Penny $4.5 million in salary if they exercised the option. That’s a lot of money for a non-featured running back who has a history of injuries.
Patriots receiver Julian Edelman announces retirement — For more than a decade Julian Edelman lived the ultimate NFL underdog story, going from undersized college quarterback to a favorite option of Tom Brady on three Patriots' Super Bowl-winning teams. He says he'll leave the league after giving everything he had to the sport. Citing a knee injury that cut his 2020 season short after just six games, Edelman announced Monday that he is retiring from the NFL after 11 seasons. “Nothing in my career has ever come easy. And no surprise, this isn’t going to come easy either,” Edelman said fighting back tears in a video posted to Twitter. “I’ve always said I’m going to go until the wheels come off. And they finally have fallen off." Earlier in the day, the Patriots terminated the contract of the Super Bowl 53 MVP after the receiver failed a physical. It brings an abrupt end to the 11-year New England tenure of the 34-year-old, whose fingertip catch helped complete the Patriots’ historic Super Bowl 51 comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons.
BASEBALL
Oregon baseball moves into top 15 following sweep of OSU — Oregon baseball moved up in the polls following its sweep of Oregon State. The Ducks (19-7, 6-3 Pac-12) are No. 14 in Baseball America and USA Today coaches, No. 15 in Perfect Game and d1baseball.com after sweeping OSU this weekend and a loss to Portland earlier in the week. That’s up from Nos. 18-21 last week. Oregon, which is tied with Stanford for first place in the Pac-12, travels to Portland on Wednesday (2 p.m.) before a three-game series at USC starting Friday at 6 p.m.
