LOCAL RUGBY
Bend Rugby Club defeats Eugene — In its first league match since March 2020, the Bend Rugby Club beat Eugene 95-19 on Saturday at Bend's High Desert Middle School. Tyler Crowder led the scoring for Bend with three tries and 10 conversions, Tommy Charles had four tries, and newcomer Brett Williams added 3 tries. Bend’s overall season record sits at 3-1. Next up for the Roughriders is a home match against Salem on Oct. 16 at 1 p.m. at High Desert.
FOOTBALL
OSU linebacker Roberts earns Pac-12 honor — The Pac-12 honored Oregon State inside linebacker Avery Roberts as its defensive player of the week after his play in the Beavers’ 27-24 win over Washington on Saturday. Roberts, a fifth-year junior, had 16 tackles, one-half sack and an interception against the Huskies. Among national leaders, Roberts is tied for seventh in tackles at 10.2 per game. Roberts’ 16 tackles is his second-highest career total. He had 21 stops in a loss at Utah last season. The last Oregon State player honored as Pac-12 defensive player of the week was Manase Hungalu in 2017. It is Oregon State’s third weekly conference award this season. Previous winners in other categories were center Nathan Eldridge and running back B.J. Baylor.
Utah players return to practice grieving teammate — Utah players and coaches returned to practice Monday grieving one of their own who was killed in a shooting at a postgame party. The team was on the field for the first time since sophomore defensive back Aaron Lowe was shot on Sept. 26, just nine months after Lowe’s friend and teammate, running back Ty Jordan, died in an accidental shooting. The team was on a previously scheduled bye last week. “We miss Aaron,” said coach Kyle Whittingham, who was noticeably teary-eyed. “Senseless loss. For our team to experience the loss we have in less than a year’s time — with Ty and Aaron — has been a challenge.” Salt Lake City police on Sunday arrested 22-year-old Buk M. Buk in the shooting and booked him on charges of aggravated murder, attempted murder and felony discharge of a firearm. Police Chief Mike Brown did not discuss a motive and declined to answer questions from reporters. But he did say the shooting was not a targeted attack on the university, its athletic department or Lowe, nor was it gang-related.
WNBA
Mohegan Sun suspends betting on WNBA at new sportsbook — The Mohegan Sun casino announced Monday that it has suspended wagering on the WNBA after questions were raised over a potential conflict in taking bets on the Connecticut Sun, a team also owned by the Mohegan Tribe. The issue came up after Gov. Ned Lamont opened the sportsbook last Thursday, the first day of legalized sports betting in Connecticut, by placing a $50 bet on the Sun to win its playoff game with the Chicago Sky. The wager captured the attention of some experts and state lawmakers concerned about a potential conflict of interest with the Mohegan Sun accepting bets on the Sun, which plays in the arena located at the casino complex. Casino officials said Monday they decided over the weekend to suspend betting on the WNBA playoffs at the sportsbook.
BASEBALL
Luis Rojas out as Mets manager after 2 losing seasons — For a while this summer, Luis Rojas was a potential Manager of the Year contender. Just a few months later, he's out of a job. Rojas was let go as New York Mets manager on Monday after two losing seasons. The team declined its option on his contract for 2022, making the announcement a day after finishing third in the NL East at 77-85 in Steve Cohen’s first year of ownership. The move was no surprise, the first of several significant changes coming again this offseason for a club in constant turmoil. The Mets said Rojas has been offered the opportunity to remain in the organization in a role still to be determined. The club said decisions about the coaching staff will be made in the coming days. Expected to challenge for the playoffs or even a pennant with $341 million newcomer Francisco Lindor at shortstop, New York led its division for 90 straight days despite a wave of injuries — and Rojas drew praise for his steady hand and communication skills. But then everything fell apart over the final two months of the season.
—Bulletin wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.