SOFTBALL
Oregon gains ground in polls after series split with Arizona — Oregon softball gained ground in the polls after splitting a weekend series with Arizona. The Ducks (33-15, 11-10 Pac-12) are No. 11 with 468 points in the NFCA coaches poll and No. 12 with 277 points in the USA Softball poll after taking two of four games against the then-No. 7/10 Wildcats, who dropped to No. 8/11. That’s up from No. 12 with 460 points and No. 12 with 260 points last week for the Ducks, respectively. Oregon wraps up the regular season at Cal (17-16, 3-8 Pac-12) starting Thursday at 3 p.m.
Oregon's Brooke Yanez named NFCA national pitcher of the week — Oregon softball ace Brooke Yanez earned national recognition for her play over last weekend’s series against Arizona. Already named Pac-12 pitcher of the week, Yanez was named NFCA national pitcher of the week on Tuesday. It’s the second time Yanez has earned the national accolade in her Oregon career and she previously earned the honor once while at UC Davis. She’s only the second pitcher in UO program history to receive the honor multiple times, joining Cheridan Hawkins. Yanez had a 0.38 ERA and 24 strikeouts with only one walk over 18.2 innings across three games against Arizona’s Pac-12 leading offense. She had back-to-back complete game victories in the first two games of the series, giving up one run and striking out eight over seven innings in the opener before a shutout with 12 strikeouts in game two.
BASEBALL
Oregon baseball moves up in polls after sweeping Washington — Oregon baseball moved up in the polls following a series sweep of Washington. The Ducks (30-11, 14-7 Pac-12) are No. 9 in the USA Today coaches poll and NCBWA, No. 10 in d1baseball.com, No. 12 Collegiate Baseball, No. 15 in Baseball America and No. 16 in Perfect Game after beating the last-place Huskies in all three games this weekend. That’s up from Nos. 11-21 last week. Oregon, which is No. 10 in RPI, travels to Utah (12-26, 6-16 Pac-12) for a three-game series starting Friday at 5 p.m.
Beavers largely ignored again by most college baseball polls — The Oregon State Beavers have yet again been ignored by most of the the major college baseball polls. The Beavers, once ranked in all six major polls, have landed in the top 25 of just one — the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Top 30 — for the second consecutive week. And they dropped one spot, from No. 22 to No. 23, in that poll despite winning two of three games against USC last weekend. Oregon State just missed enough votes to earn a top 25 nod in the USA Today Coaches Poll, falling two spots short, but were not mentioned in the the D1.baseball.com Top 25, Baseball America Top 25, Collegiate Baseball Top 30 and Perfect Game Top 25. But the Beavers (31-15, 13-8 Pac-12 Conference) remain in the thick of the race for the regular season conference championship, sitting in fourth place with three weeks to go. Oregon State trails first-place Arizona (16-8) by just 1 1/2 games and they host the Wildcats for a three-game series during the second-to-last week of the regular season.
Mariners will reportedly call up Jarred Kelenic for next homestand — Mariners top prospect Jarred Kelenic will reportedly make the short trip from Tacoma to Seattle this week. According to a Monday afternoon report from ESPN's Jeff Passan, the 21-year-old outfielder, after spending less than a week with Triple-A Tacoma, will be promoted to the big league club ahead of the next homestand. The Mariners return home Thursday for a seven games against Cleveland and Detroit, and Kelenic is expected to join the clubhouse when they arrive. Kelenic said postgame Monday from Tacoma — where he is hitting .409/.458/.682 through five games — his plan was to head home from the ballpark and get ready for Tuesday night's game at Cheney Stadium Kelenic, considered the No. 4 prospect in all of baseball by MLB Pipeline, opened the season with the Rainiers last week, and is 9-for-22 with two homers — both hit in his debut — five RBI, two walks, five strikeouts and two stolen bases. He's had multi-hit games in four of his five appearances.
—Bulletin wire reports
