Newcastle's goalkeeper Freddie Woodman fails to stop Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo from scoring the opening goal during an English Premier League match at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, on Saturday. Ronaldo netted two goals in his return to his old team.
Ronaldo nets 2 in return to Manchester United in 4-1 win — The leap, swivel and landing with outstretched arms were roared on by the Old Trafford crowd. If anyone missed it the first time on Saturday — and it’s hard to imagine when so many eyes were transfixed on Cristiano Ronaldo — they got another chance in the second half. Two goals gave him two chances to stage his trademark celebration in a 4-1 victory over Newcastle, ensuring the performance matched Manchester United's considerable hype that was embraced by fans young and old with their “Viva Ronaldo” chants and willingness to hand over cash for new No. 7 jerseys. Ronaldo looked like he'd never been away from Old Trafford for 12 years and yet, he said, “I was very nervous. Maybe I didn’t show it but I was.”
MOTOR SPORTS
Gragson hangs on for Xfinity Series win at Richmond — Noah Gragson held onto the lead after a restart with seven laps to go and held off Justin Haley on Saturday to win his second consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series race. Gragson, driving in the race with JR Motorsports owner Dale Earnhardt Jr., ended a 49-race winless streak last weekend at Darlington. His second victory of the season and fourth of his career gives him momentum into the playoffs. Just one race remains before the field is set for the 12-driver postseason. “Today is not about this team or this win. It’s about everybody who lost their lives 20 years ago (on 9/11),” he said. “You know, you got a lot of heavy hearts. At least in America, we can come together on this day … but it’s an it’s emotional day.” Haley held on for second, followed by John Hunter Nemechek, Gragson teammate Justin Allgaier and Riley Herbst with just one race left before the 10-race playoffs begin.
— Bulletin wire reports
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for our newsletters
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.