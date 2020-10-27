Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby (41) defends as Dallas Cowboys' Dez Bryant gains extra yardage after catching a pass during a game in 2017 in Arlington, Texas. Bryant, now 31, joined the Baltimore Ravens practice squad on Tuesday after a two-year hiatus from playing in the NFL. After being released by the Cowboys after the 2017 season, Bryant signed a deal with the New Orleans Saints during the 2018 season but suffered a torn Achilles before ever playing a game with the team.