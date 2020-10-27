FOOTBALL
Dez Bryant joins Ravens’ practice squad after 2-year hiatus — Former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant has moved one step closer to playing in the NFL again. The 31-year-old Bryant signed with the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday and has been assigned to the practice squad. Bryant last played in 2017, when he had 69 catches for 838 yards in his eighth and final season in Dallas. He signed with New Orleans in November 2018, but tore his Achilles tendon before getting into a game. Now he’s on the cusp of getting back on the field. If he’s retained his speed and is not too rusty, Bryant could add a much-needed deep threat to a Baltimore passing attack that currently ranks 31st in yards per game. Drafted 24th overall by Dallas in 2010, Bryant was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2013, 2014 and 2016. He has 531 catches for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns.
Panthers’ McCaffrey back at practice after missing 5 games — Christian McCaffrey has been designated for return from the team’s injured reserve list, increasing the likelihood Carolina’s 2019 All-Pro running back will play Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons. McCaffrey arrived at Panthers practice Tuesday with a red jersey and a baseball cap signifying an injured player, but he quickly changed into a black practice jersey and a helmet. McCaffrey hasn’t played since Week 2 when he suffered a high ankle sprain in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Panthers coach Matt Rhule reiterated Tuesday that he is “hopeful” McCaffrey will be ready to play against the Falcons, but added that the decision was largely up to the training staff.
1-year sentence for angry fan who made football game threat — A California man’s threats to harm college football players because they beat his favored team epitomized “fandom spiraled out of control,” something that can’t be ignored in the age of mass shootings, a federal judge said Tuesday as he handed down sentence of one year and a day over the 2018 threats. Daniel Rippy, of Livermore, California, a Michigan native and University of Michigan fan, used Facebook Messenger to threaten a shooting at Ohio State University during its annual game against Michigan, and vowed to hurt players on the football team and then-head coach Urban Meyer, authorities said. Federal Judge Algenon Marbley had harsh words for Rippy during Tuesday’s sentencing done via video conference because of the coronavirus pandemic. Marbley referenced the mass shootings at Columbine High School in 1999 and Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012 as he lectured Rippy on the seriousness of the threats against college athletes just playing a game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bethune-Cookman cancels all sports for 2020-21 seasons — Bethune-Cookman will not be participating in intercollegiate sports this coming winter or spring, announcing Tuesday that it has canceled all athletic events for the remainder of the academic year because of ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. The NCAA said Bethune-Cookman was the first Division I institution to publicly announce that it was not going to compete in any sport for the entire academic year.
DOPING
CAS proceeds with Russian doping case in pandemic — A landmark hearing in the Russian doping saga was confirmed Tuesday to go ahead despite travel and health restrictions during the current coronavirus spike in Switzerland. The Court of Arbitration for Sport said the four-day hearing would open Monday and consider the World Anti-Doping Agency’s case to rule Russia non-compliant for four years after alleged state-backed tampering of data from the Moscow testing laboratory. The slate of punishments proposed by WADA includes a ban on Russia’s flag, anthem and team name at the Tokyo Olympics next year and the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing. It would also apply to world championships for the next four years including soccer’s World Cup finals tournament in Qatar. Russian athletes implicated in doping or whose data was manipulated would be barred from those events, and Russia would be blocked from bidding for or hosting world championships.
