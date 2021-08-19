Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer throws against the San Francisco Giants during a game in Los Angeles in June. A Los Angeles judge sided with Bauer on Thursday, Aug. 19, and denied a restraining order to a woman who said he choked her into unconsciousness and punched her repeatedly during two sexual encounters. However, MLB is still investigating, and Bauer's paid administrative leave was extended for a sixth time until Aug. 27.
Washington State head coach Nick Rolovich wears a mask as he gives directions during the first day of practice Aug. 6 in Pullman, Washington. Rolovich said Thursday that he intends to follow a new state mandate requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all those working at the state's colleges and universities, including coaches.
Jon Rahm watches his shot off the 10th tee in the first round at The Northern Trust tournament Thursday at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, New Jersey. Rahm shot an 8-under 63 in the opening round of postseason play to match Justin Thomas atop the leaderboard.
Justin Thomas makes his putt on the eighth green in the first round of The Northern Trust tournament Thursday at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, New Jersey. Thomas, who took advice from a teenager at a recent junior event to go back to his old putter, made nine birdies and finished tied atop the leaderboard with Jon Rahm after an 8-under 63.
Nelly Korda looks at her putt on the 18th green during the first round of the Women's British Open in Carnoustie, Scotland, on Thursday. Korda, who won a gold medal at the Tokyo Games and is the top-ranked woman in the world, fired a 5-under 67 in chilly conditions and is tied for the early lead with Madelene Sagstrom and Sei Young Kim.
Jae C. Hong/AP file
Ted S. Warren/AP file
John Minchillo/AP
John Minchillo/AP
Pac-12 announces men’s pairings for 2021-22 season — Oregon and Arizona men’s basketball will meet just once in 2021-22. The Ducks will travel to the Wildcats and Arizona State during the week of Feb. 16-20, 2022 and Oregon will host ASU for its Pac-12 opener on Dec. 5. The other conference opponent Oregon will play just once is Cal, which it hosts Feb. 9-13. Oregon’s 20-game conference schedule includes home-and-homes with Oregon State, Utah, Colorado, UCLA, USC, Washington and Washington State. More details will be announced later this summer. The Pac-12 Tournament will be held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas from March 9-12.
BASEBALL
Dodgers’ Bauer still on leave after judge rules in his favor — While a judge ruled Thursday that Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will no longer be subject to a restraining order, the decision does not immediately affect Major League Baseball’s investigation into the sexual assault allegations made by a woman who had asked the court to keep the order in place. MLB and police investigations are focused on whether previous conduct alleged by the accuser merits criminal charges and/or an MLB suspension.A woman was issued a temporary restraining order in June after she said two sexual encounters with Bauer at his Pasadena home turned into assault. Bauer’s paid leave, which began on July 2, was extended for a sixth time to Aug. 27.
FOOTBALL
Washington State coach Rolovich will get vaccine — Washington State coach Nick Rolovich said Thursday that he intends to follow a new state mandate requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all those working at the state’s colleges and universities, including coaches. Rolovich had said previously that he was not going to get the vaccine for personal reasons and did not explicitly say Thursday that he would receive a shot.
GOLF
Nelly Korda continues hot streak at Women’s British Open — Nelly Korda’s sensational summer form is showing no sign of dipping. Two weeks after winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, the top-ranked Korda began her bid for a second major title in two months by shooting 5-under 67 to share the first-round lead at the Women’s British Open on Thursday. She was later joined at 5 under by Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom and Sei Young Kim.
