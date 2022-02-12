BASKETBALL

Simons, Hart lead Blazers rally from huge deficit to beat Knicks — Anfernee Simons had 30 points and eight assists, and the Portland Trail Blazers erased a 23-point, third-quarter deficit to beat the New York Knicks 112-103 on Saturday. Newly acquired guard Josh Hart, one of several players new to Portland’s roster after a flurry of trades before the deadline, added 23 points in his Blazers debut. Portland closed the gap to 98-92 in the final period when Simons and Ben McLemore hit back-to-back 3-pointers. Jusuf Nurkic’s dunk finally put Portland in front 99-98 with 4:23 left, capping a 20-4 run. Portland outscored New York 35-11 in the fourth quarter. The teams traded 3-pointers from Alec Burks and Simons before Hart’s layup gave Portland a 106-101 lead with just under 2 minutes to play and New York couldn’t catch up.

GOLF

Ryder aces 16th at Phoenix Open; Theegala has lead — Sam Ryder brought down the house with a hole-in-one on the stadium 16th hole Saturday in the Phoenix Open, where newcomer Sahith Theegala topped a leaderboard as crowded as the course. Ryder’s wedge shot on the 124-yard hole landed just right and short, bounced a couple of times, spun left and tumbled in. The rowdy fans on the 17,000-seat hole threw drinks in the air in celebration and littered the turf with bottles, cans and cups. Theegala overcame a double bogey on the par-4 second to shoot a 69. He had a 14-under 199 total for a one-stroke lead over defending champion Brooks Koepka.

— Bulletin wire reports

