New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes guards Portland Trail Blazers forward Josh Hart during the first half Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Portland. Hart had 23 points in his Blazers debut to help the Blazers rally past the Knicks 112-103.
Sahith Theegala waves to the gallery on the 18th hole during the third round of the Phoenix Open Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Scottsdale, Arizona. Theegala has a one-stroke lead over Brooks Koepka heading into Sunday's final round.
New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes guards Portland Trail Blazers forward Josh Hart during the first half Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Portland. Hart had 23 points in his Blazers debut to help the Blazers rally past the Knicks 112-103.
Amanda Loman/AP
Sahith Theegala waves to the gallery on the 18th hole during the third round of the Phoenix Open Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Scottsdale, Arizona. Theegala has a one-stroke lead over Brooks Koepka heading into Sunday's final round.
Simons, Hart lead Blazers rally from huge deficit to beat Knicks — Anfernee Simons had 30 points and eight assists, and the Portland Trail Blazers erased a 23-point, third-quarter deficit to beat the New York Knicks 112-103 on Saturday. Newly acquired guard Josh Hart, one of several players new to Portland’s roster after a flurry of trades before the deadline, added 23 points in his Blazers debut. Portland closed the gap to 98-92 in the final period when Simons and Ben McLemore hit back-to-back 3-pointers. Jusuf Nurkic’s dunk finally put Portland in front 99-98 with 4:23 left, capping a 20-4 run. Portland outscored New York 35-11 in the fourth quarter. The teams traded 3-pointers from Alec Burks and Simons before Hart’s layup gave Portland a 106-101 lead with just under 2 minutes to play and New York couldn’t catch up.
GOLF
Ryder aces 16th at Phoenix Open; Theegala has lead — Sam Ryder brought down the house with a hole-in-one on the stadium 16th hole Saturday in the Phoenix Open, where newcomer Sahith Theegala topped a leaderboard as crowded as the course. Ryder’s wedge shot on the 124-yard hole landed just right and short, bounced a couple of times, spun left and tumbled in. The rowdy fans on the 17,000-seat hole threw drinks in the air in celebration and littered the turf with bottles, cans and cups. Theegala overcame a double bogey on the par-4 second to shoot a 69. He had a 14-under 199 total for a one-stroke lead over defending champion Brooks Koepka.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for our newsletters
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.