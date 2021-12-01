The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose Bowl game between Notre Dame and Alabama in Arlington, Texas, Jan. 1, 2021. The most positive development at the latest meeting on expanding the College Football Playoff on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, was that the people involved agreed to keep talking. There is no firm date for the next meeting, but there is one regularly schedule for January around the College Football Playoff championship game.
The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose Bowl game between Notre Dame and Alabama in Arlington, Texas, Jan. 1, 2021. The most positive development at the latest meeting on expanding the College Football Playoff on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, was that the people involved agreed to keep talking. There is no firm date for the next meeting, but there is one regularly schedule for January around the College Football Playoff championship game.
Ducks women awaiting answer on eligibility for Taylor Hosendonve — Four weeks and six games into the season, Oregon women’s basketball may soon get an answer from the NCAA on the immediate eligibility waiver for forward Taylor Hosendove. “We’re very hopeful,” Oregon coach Kelly Graves said. “It’s in the very last stage. We can hear anytime now on Taylor.” Hosendove has two years of eligibility remaining, but having began her career at Clemson before transferring to Georgia State, she needs a waiver to play this season as a two-time transfer who hasn’t graduated yet. She led Georgia State with 12.5 points and 8.8 rebounds and shot 46.9% from the field, including 34.5% from three, and had 23 blocks and 33 steals over 24 games last season.
FOOTBALL
CFP expansion committee inching forward; agrees to keep talking — The latest meeting on expanding the College Football Playoff wrapped up without a resolution Wednesday as the people involved agreed to keep talking. CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock said there remains a strong consensus among the management committee, comprised of the 10 major college football conference commissioners and Notre Dame’s athletic director, to expand the four-team playoff field. A proposed 12-team model remains at the heart of the discussions and there is still hope it can be implemented for the 2024 season. Which conferences would be ensured access to the field is still up for debate. “I thought there was a chance we’d get to the end today,” Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said. “We didn’t and there were good and appropriate reasons why we didn’t. There are people in the room that are differently situated and have different perspectives.” The next scheduled meeting is January around the College Football Playoff championship game in Indianapolis, but it is possible the commissioners could meet sooner. If the commissioners can’t agree on a new model soon, Hancock has said the CFP would continue as is with four teams through the end of the current 12-year TV rights deal that expires after the 2025 season.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
✔ Unlimited access to all stories and eEditions
✔ Unlimited access to our News Apps
✔ Archive access
✔ Daily digital delivery to your inbox
*limited time only*
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for our newsletters
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.