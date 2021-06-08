FOOTBALL
Jim Fassel, coach who took Giants to Super Bowl, dies at 71 — Jim Fassel, whose bold guarantee of a playoff bid late in the 2000 season seemingly catapulted the New York Giants to a spot in the Super Bowl, has died. He was 71. The Giants said Tuesday that family friends informed them of his death. Son John Fassel, special teams coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys, confirmed the death to the Los Angeles Times. He told the newspaper his father was taken to a Las Vegas hospital with chest pains and died while being treated Monday. Fassel, the 1997 NFL coach of the year, guided the Giants from 1997 to 2003, posting a 58-53-1 record. He was 2-3 in the postseason, including a 34-7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the Super Bowl in February 2001. Fassel's 58 victories place him behind Steve Owen (153), Tom Coughlin (102) and Bill Parcells (77) among Giants coaches.
TENNIS
Tsitsipas beats Medvedev, will face Zverev in French Open SF — Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev both have been viewed as potential future stars of tennis. Both have come close to Grand Slam titles. Now the pair of 20-somethings will meet each other for a berth in the French Open final after straight-set quarterfinal victories Tuesday. It will be the youngest matchup in the men's semifinals at Roland Garros since a couple of guys named Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic met in 2008. The No. 5-seeded Tsitsipas reached his fourth major semifinal — and third in a row — by upending No. 2 Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (3), 7-5 at Court Philippe Chatrier in the last no-spectator night session of this year’s tournament. He escaped two set points held by two-time Slam runner-up Medvedev at 5-4 in the second, but otherwise required only slightly more work than was demanded of 2020 U.S. Open finalist Zverev in his 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 victory over 46th-ranked Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.
HORSE RACING
Baffert, Medina Spirit owners sue Kentucky racing officials — Trainer Bob Baffert and the owners of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit have filed a lawsuit against Kentucky racing officials. They are seeking a temporary injunction they say is to prevent violation of due process rights and for custody of “remnant” samples of the colt’s urine to prove that traces of the steroid betamethasone found in his system during a positive drug test did not come from an injection. Medina Spirit’s Derby victory on May 1 is in jeopardy after a failed postrace drug test revealed 21 picograms of betamethasone in the horse. The Hall of Fame trainer and Medina Spirit owner Amr Zedan confirmed last week that a second test — or split-sample — was also positive for betamethasone.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Gonzaga promotes Chris Standiford to replace Mike Roth as AD — Gonzaga promoted Chris Standiford to director of athletics on Tuesday following the announcement that Mike Roth is retiring at the end of August after 24 years of leading the Bulldogs' sports programs. Standiford has been a member of the Gonzaga staff for 31 years and currently is the deputy director of athletics, the school said in a statement. Roth announced Monday that he would retire. Standiford was hired at Gonzaga in 1993. Currently, he's responsible for daily operation and oversight of the department. The Spokane native also provides operational administrative support for Gonzaga’s highly successful men's and women's basketball programs.
TRACK AND FIELD
John McDonnell, mighty Arkansas track coach, dies at 82 — John McDonnell, the track and field coach who set a gold standard for excellence at Arkansas during his 36 years at the school, has died. He was 82. He died Monday night, according to a family statement released by the university. A cause was not given. McDonnell’s men’s teams produced 40 NCAA championships at Arkansas. Under him, the Razorbacks were a perennial power in cross-country and indoor and outdoor track and field. His teams won six national triple crowns, 12 consecutive NCAA indoor titles from 1984-95 and 83 conference titles. Athletic director Hunter Yurachek called him “quite simply the greatest collegiate coach in the history of intercollegiate athletics” and someone who made an “indelible impact on the hundreds of young men who had the privilege to compete for him.” From 1984 to 2000, at least one of his three teams captured a national championship. McDonnell was the national coach of the year 30 times.
—Bulletin wire reports
